Puzzles & Survival guide, tips and tricks

Starting off in Puzzles & Survival is easy enough, but getting past some of the more difficult battles can be a tedious task. Therefore we've got some Puzzles & Survival tips and tricks for you to help you make the best choices and advance quickly in the game.

From the best way to upgrade your base to how to spend your Diamonds, we'll go through everything so you can find the best possible approach to fit your play style and get stronger fast.

Strategy base builder meets match-three mechanics

Puzzles & Survival is all about base building and kicking zombies. However, that is done by completing puzzle levels that feature match-3 mechanics . If you aren't familiar with this type of game, then let me briefly explain: you need to match the same colour blocks in order to deal damage to the zombies. You can also get bonus combos, which will grant you more damage, and if you also take advantage of the element bonus, you can pass any stage in just a couple of moves (well, several to be honest).

I've explained everything about this in greater detail below, so don't worry.

As for the base-building aspect of the game, if you've played games like State of Survival or The Walking Dead: Survivors, they're pretty similar. You need to keep upgrading your buildings and produce resources at a steady rate in order to keep up with the other players.

Stay up-to-date with the latest Puzzles & Survival codes!

Don't forget that the game offers limited codes regularly, and we've got them all in one place! You can check our Puzzles & Survival gift codes where we have some fresh ones for you. Make sure you redeem those before they expire because they gift Diamonds and speedups, which will help you train troops and upgrade buildings a lot faster.

Now that we went over the basics, it's time to dive into the Puzzles & Survival guide!