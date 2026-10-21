Updated on October 21st, 2026

Match-three games are some of the most iconic mobile games for players of all ages. They're a great way to kill some spare time, and they don't require you to have any prior gaming knowledge. You can play such titles while on the bus, waiting in line, or whenever you want to take your mind off something mundane.

These easy block-matching games are relaxing, and over the past few years, a wide variety of types of match-three games started popping up. You have match-3 games where you can decorate your own place, you have some where you get to play hidden object games in between, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Some would argue that they all belong to the puzzle games category!

Given how many choices there are nowadays, it's difficult to find the best match-three games to fit all your wants. Below you'll find a selection of match-3 games for Android that has a little bit of everything, so make sure you give your favourites a shot - or why not, go for all of them!

Squishmallows Match

Squishmallows are adorable, collectable, and very colourful, so it makes sense that Squishmallows Match is a lot of the same! This match-3 game is colourful, charming, and just a lot of fun. There are a lot of match-3 mechanics that you will have seen from various other games: power-ups, combos, flower pots that need to be broken... but the real fun aspect of the game is collecting the Squishmallows themselves. Through a claw machine, you can collect a bunch of cute plushies, and if you end up with two of the same, you can combine them to create a bigger plush! It's just adorable.

Neopets: Faerie Fragments

Neopets: Faerie Fragments is a story-driven match-3 style game where you are taking on levels on a bit of a broken island, creating your own Faerieland as you add buildings and change around the environment. There are different fairy friends, each with their own powers, that can help you within the levels (along with the classic power-ups that you've probably seen in the genre). If you still play Neopets (yes, it's still around), you can even unlock items for your Neopets account through this game.

Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush is a classic and a go-to pick for millions of players worldwide. I'm sure you've heard of it, and chances are you've also played it. This is what many people refer to when talking about the match-3 games genre. It has thousands of levels and is easy to get into, no matter your previous experience with mobile games.

Pokemon Shuffle

If you're a fan of the Pokemon series, then Pokemon Shuffle Mobile is a game that you should definitely check out (especially if you're an avid player of match-3 games as well). You won't be playing with different coloured blocks, but with actual Pokemon. It's fun, it's simple, and it's super intuitive! The levels are fairly easy at the beginning, and later on, when they get difficult, you'll get to really show your puzzle-solving skills.

Tasty Tale

A classic match-3 game with delicious food ingredients and recipes makes for a pretty sweet idea, don't you think? In Tasty Tale, you get exactly that - you match 3 ingredients in order to complete a recipe (or a level), and you serve all the customers that walk into your cake shop. All in all, I would call that a recipe for success!

Gordon Ramsay: Chef Blast

We all know Gordon Ramsay - the famous and rather nonconformist chef and TV show figure. In Chef Blast, we get to experience a little bit less of Gordon and more of a blast, literally. There are tons of levels, and the rewards from them include famous recipes such as the Beef Wellington, the buttermilk chicken with truffle cheese mash, truffle pasta and many more. I bet that sounds tasty, so get to cooking - or matching!

Lily’s Garden

This is an ideal choice if you like decorating, a good story and nature. In Lily's Garden, you will uncover Lily's love story while restoring her aunt's garden to its former glory (but with a touch of modernity). There are time-limited events with secret areas to match them, so you're guaranteed to have a unique garden. The art style is truly beautiful, so if you want a relaxing match-3, go ahead and give it a shot. You won't regret it.

Farm Heroes Saga

The creators of Candy Crush Saga are also responsible for this game, so you can already expect something good is about to happen. In Farm Heroes Saga, you have a bunch of Cropsies (a.k.a. crops) which are being hunted down by Rancid the Raccoon. That doesn't sound too good, does it? Your role is to use the Farm Heroes' help to collect the Cropsies back and do everything in your power to stop the evil Raccoon.

Farm Heroes Saga is adorable, and it has thousands of levels that will keep you busy for a very long time. I can tell you from my own experience ahead of time - some levels will take you days or weeks. So if you're in for a challenge, you're guaranteed to receive a challenge!

Family Guy: Another Freakin Mobile Game

This fun-packed match-3 game is nothing like you would expect. I mean, it is a match-3 game, but it's not one that you'd easily get bored with. If you know Family Guy, then you know there are going to be some quirky jokes and scenarios that won't be too family-friendly. Otherwise, it's definitely one of the best Family Guy games out there.

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel Puzzle Quest is an incredible match-3 game based on the Marvel universe. It is a pretty unique title for its genre, where the regular gameplay perfectly complements various RPG elements. Currently, you can collect and upgrade 250+ iconic heroes and villains. Another exciting thing about it is PvP Tournaments, where you can compete with other players.

Dragons: Titan Uprising

Dragons: Titan Uprising is one of the few RPG match-3 games that managed to keep me hooked for a long time. Apart from the iconic characters we all know and love, we get to battle tons of enemies and - wait for it - we get to breed our own dragons! Really now, what could be better than collecting and breeding your special dragon?

Aggretsuko

Aggretsuko is an epic game that you will play for hours on end. This match-3 game is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face, if not through fun stages and interactions, then with its adorably cute graphics. You'll play Retsuko, an adorable red panda who's working at a very stressful company. She got a job designing the new offices for colleagues, and that's what you'll do most of the time! Side note: this gem is a lot more strategic than it looks at first glance!

Cookie Cats

Initially, it may seem that nothing is interesting about trying to feed the cats as tasty as possible. And the cartoon design is quite typical. But, oddly enough, Cookie Cats amazes even the pickiest players. Here you will not need to rearrange the stones on the field, forming lines from them, but to circle the existing ones. Everything is very simple: the circled lines disappear, and cookies appear in their place. So you have to use your grey matter a bit more and solve these puzzles!

Park Town: Match 3 with a story

According to the plot, the user must save an almost destroyed park, which is located in the city centre. They want to sell it and use the land for other purposes. You will need to purchase all kinds of attractions, trees, and decor elements. It is even possible to add unusual animals to your park. The gameplay is very exciting and addictive. Plus, you have a noble cause that should drive you forward!

Angry Birds Match 3

At one time, the Angry Birds franchise was the most popular in the mobile world. But gradually fewer people started playing it as other options rapidly swarmed the market. So at some point, the studio started trying to climb back to the top of the gaming and film industry, releasing many different projects. Among them is the exciting Angry Birds Match. Once again, you'll try to save the hatchlings from evil pigs. Just this time, you can change the scenery with various decorations, and you can even summon bigger birds if you match 4 instead of 3. User reviews are positive about it, and the number of downloads on Google Play is also big.

Homescapes

You'll take the role of Austin, who just got a lousy mansion (imagine getting that for free these days), and now he has to renovate and furnish it. Of course, the developers made thousands of different pieces of furniture that you can buy, so the decoration and renovation will take a big chunk of your time. However, the end result can be really captivating; just look around at what some players have managed to create. Of course, beneath the hood, you have a colour-matching puzzler that's pretty standard.

Puzzle Quest 3

This series of games has an interesting plot and unusual mechanics. There is even a project for the World of Adventures and Marvel universes. In fact, this is not an ordinary representative of the three-in-a-row genre, but this makes it seem even more interesting. You will need to collect and upgrade heroes; there are certain buffs, debuffs, and spells. If you want something unusual, then you should definitely turn to this series.

So, that's it! These are the best match-3 games on Android. And while you're here, might I suggest reading about the best city builder games for Android and the finest console and PC conversions for Android.