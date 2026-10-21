Best match-3 games on Android
Updated on October 21st, 2026
Match-three games are some of the most iconic mobile games for players of all ages. They're a great way to kill some spare time, and they don't require you to have any prior gaming knowledge. You can play such titles while on the bus, waiting in line, or whenever you want to take your mind off something mundane.
These easy block-matching games are relaxing, and over the past few years, a wide variety of types of match-three games started popping up. You have match-3 games where you can decorate your own place, you have some where you get to play hidden object games in between, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Some would argue that they all belong to the puzzle games category!
Given how many choices there are nowadays, it's difficult to find the best match-three games to fit all your wants. Below you'll find a selection of match-3 games for Android that has a little bit of everything, so make sure you give your favourites a shot - or why not, go for all of them!
Squishmallows Match
Neopets: Faerie Fragments
Candy Crush Saga
Candy Crush is a classic and a go-to pick for millions of players worldwide. I'm sure you've heard of it, and chances are you've also played it. This is what many people refer to when talking about the match-3 games genre. It has thousands of levels and is easy to get into, no matter your previous experience with mobile games.
Pokemon Shuffle
If you're a fan of the Pokemon series, then Pokemon Shuffle Mobile is a game that you should definitely check out (especially if you're an avid player of match-3 games as well). You won't be playing with different coloured blocks, but with actual Pokemon. It's fun, it's simple, and it's super intuitive! The levels are fairly easy at the beginning, and later on, when they get difficult, you'll get to really show your puzzle-solving skills.
Tasty Tale
A classic match-3 game with delicious food ingredients and recipes makes for a pretty sweet idea, don't you think? In Tasty Tale, you get exactly that - you match 3 ingredients in order to complete a recipe (or a level), and you serve all the customers that walk into your cake shop. All in all, I would call that a recipe for success!
Gordon Ramsay: Chef Blast
We all know Gordon Ramsay - the famous and rather nonconformist chef and TV show figure. In Chef Blast, we get to experience a little bit less of Gordon and more of a blast, literally. There are tons of levels, and the rewards from them include famous recipes such as the Beef Wellington, the buttermilk chicken with truffle cheese mash, truffle pasta and many more. I bet that sounds tasty, so get to cooking - or matching!
Lily’s Garden
This is an ideal choice if you like decorating, a good story and nature. In Lily's Garden, you will uncover Lily's love story while restoring her aunt's garden to its former glory (but with a touch of modernity). There are time-limited events with secret areas to match them, so you're guaranteed to have a unique garden. The art style is truly beautiful, so if you want a relaxing match-3, go ahead and give it a shot. You won't regret it.
Farm Heroes Saga
The creators of Candy Crush Saga are also responsible for this game, so you can already expect something good is about to happen. In Farm Heroes Saga, you have a bunch of Cropsies (a.k.a. crops) which are being hunted down by Rancid the Raccoon. That doesn't sound too good, does it? Your role is to use the Farm Heroes' help to collect the Cropsies back and do everything in your power to stop the evil Raccoon.
Farm Heroes Saga is adorable, and it has thousands of levels that will keep you busy for a very long time. I can tell you from my own experience ahead of time - some levels will take you days or weeks. So if you're in for a challenge, you're guaranteed to receive a challenge!
Family Guy: Another Freakin Mobile Game
This fun-packed match-3 game is nothing like you would expect. I mean, it is a match-3 game, but it's not one that you'd easily get bored with. If you know Family Guy, then you know there are going to be some quirky jokes and scenarios that won't be too family-friendly. Otherwise, it's definitely one of the best Family Guy games out there.
Marvel Puzzle Quest
Dragons: Titan Uprising
Dragons: Titan Uprising is one of the few RPG match-3 games that managed to keep me hooked for a long time. Apart from the iconic characters we all know and love, we get to battle tons of enemies and - wait for it - we get to breed our own dragons! Really now, what could be better than collecting and breeding your special dragon?
Aggretsuko
Aggretsuko is an epic game that you will play for hours on end. This match-3 game is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face, if not through fun stages and interactions, then with its adorably cute graphics. You'll play Retsuko, an adorable red panda who's working at a very stressful company. She got a job designing the new offices for colleagues, and that's what you'll do most of the time! Side note: this gem is a lot more strategic than it looks at first glance!
Cookie Cats
Park Town: Match 3 with a story
Angry Birds Match 3
Homescapes
Puzzle Quest 3
So, that's it! These are the best match-3 games on Android. And while you're here, might I suggest reading about the best city builder games for Android and the finest console and PC conversions for Android.
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