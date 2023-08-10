Top 15 best match-3 games on Android
Top of the line Android match-3 games to relax you
Updated on August 10th, 2023 - re-checked the games for relevance and availability
Match-three games are some of the most iconic mobile games for players of all ages. They're a great way to kill some spare time and they don't require you to have any prior gaming knowledge. You can play such titles while on the bus, waiting in line, or whenever you want to take your mind off something mundane.
These easy block-matching games are relaxing, and over the past few years, a wide variety of types of match-three games started popping up. You have match 3 games where you can decorate your own place, you have some where you get to play hidden object games in between, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Some would argue that they all belong to the puzzle games category!
Given how many choices there are nowadays, it's difficult to find the best match-three games to fit all your wants. Below you'll find a selection of match 3 games for Android that have a little bit of everything, so make sure you give your favourites a shot - or why not, go for all of them!
Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Nitisha Upadhye.
1
Candy Crush Saga
Candy Crush is a classic and a go-to pick for millions of players worldwide. I'm sure you've heard of it, and chances are you've also played it. This is what many people refer to when talking about the match 3 games genre. It's a game that has thousands of levels, and is easy to get into, no matter your previous experience with mobile games.Download Candy Crush Saga
2
Pokemon Shuffle
If you're a fan of the Pokemon series, then Pokemon Shuffle Mobile is a game that you should definitely check out (especially if you're an avid player of match-3 games as well). In this game, you won't be playing with different coloured blocks, but with actual Pokemon. It's fun, it's simple, and it's super intuitive! The levels are fairly easy at the beginning, and later on, when they get difficult you'll get to really show your puzzle-solving skills.Download Pokemon Shuffle
3
Tasty Tale
A classic match-3 game with delicious food ingredients and recipes make for a pretty sweet idea, don't you think? In Tasty Tale you get exactly that - you match 3 ingredients in order to complete a recipe (or a level), and you serve all the customers that walk into your cake shop. All in all, I would call that a recipe for success!Download Tasty Tale
4
Gordon Ramsay: Chef Blast
We all know Gordon Ramsay - the famous and rather nonconformist chef and TV show figure. In Chef Blast, we get to experience a little bit less of Gordon and more of a blast, literally. There are tons of levels, and the rewards from them include famous recipes such as the Beef Wellington, the buttermilk chicken with truffle cheese mash, truffle pasta and many more. I bet that sounds tasty, so get to cooking - or matching!Download Gordon Ramsay: Chef Blast
5
Lily’s Garden
This game is the ideal choice if you like decorating, a good story and nature. In Lily's Garden, you will uncover Lily's love story while restoring her aunt's garden to its former glory (but with a touch of modern). There are time-limited events with secret areas to match them, so you're guaranteed to have a unique garden. The graphics of the game are truly beautiful, so if you want a relaxing match-3 type of game, go ahead and give it a shot. You won't regret it.Download Lily’s Garden
6
Farm Heroes Saga
The creators of Candy Crush Saga are also responsible for this game, so you can already expect something good is about to happen. In Farm Heroes Saga you have a bunch of Cropsies (a.k.a. crops) which are being hunted down by Rancid the Raccoon. That doesn't sound too good, does it? Your role is to use the Farm Heroes' help to collect the Cropsies back and do everything in your power to stop the evil Raccoon.
The game is adorable, and it has thousands of levels that will keep you busy for a veeery long time. I can tell you from my own experience ahead of time - some levels will take you days or weeks. So if you're in for a challenge, you're guaranteed to receive a challenge!Download Farm Heroes Saga
7
Family Guy: Another Freakin Mobile Game
This fun-packed match-3 game is nothing like you would expect. I mean, it IS a match-3 game, but it's not one that you'd easily get bored with. If you know Family Guy, then you know there are going to be some quirky jokes and scenarios that won't be too family-friendly. Otherwise, it's definitely one of the best Family Guy games out there.Download Family Guy: Another Freakin Mobile Game
8
Marvel Puzzle Quest
Marvel Puzzle Quest is an incredible match-3 game based on the Marvel universe. It is a pretty unique title for its genre, where the regular gameplay perfectly complements various RPG elements. Currently, you can collect and upgrade 250+ iconic heroes and villains. Another exciting thing about it is PvP Tournaments, where you can compete with other players.Download Marvel Puzzle Quest
9
Dragons: Titan Uprising
Dragons: Titan Uprising is one of the few RPG match-3 games that managed to keep me hooked for a long time. Apart from the iconic characters we all know and love, we get to battle tons of enemies and - wait for it - we get to breed our own dragons! Really now, what could be better than collecting and breeding your own unique dragon?Download Dragons: Titan Uprising
10
Aggretsuko
Aggretsuko is an epic game that you will play for hours on end. This match-3 game is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face, if not through fun stages and interactions, then with its adorably cute graphics. Side note: this gem of a game is a lot more strategic than it looks at first glance!Download Aggretsuko
11
Cookie Cats
Initially, it may seem that there is nothing interesting in trying to feed the cats as tasty as possible. And the cartoon design is quite typical. But, oddly enough, Cookie Cats amazes even the pickiest players. Here you will need not to rearrange the stones on the field, forming lines from them, but to circle the existing ones. Everything is very simple: the circled lines disappear, and cookies appear in their place. So you have to use logical thinking.Download Cookie Cats
12
Park Town: Match 3 with a story
This game is one of the best match 3 games on Android. According to the plot, the user must save an almost destroyed park, which is located in the city center. They want to sell it and use the land for other purposes. Playing the game, you will need to purchase all kinds of attractions, trees, and decor elements. It is even possible to add unusual animals to your park. The gameplay is very exciting and addictive.Download Park Town: Match 3 with a story
13
Angry Birds Match
At one time, the Angry Birds franchise was very popular. But gradually fewer people started playing it. So at some moment, the studio started trying to climb back to the top of the gaming and film industry, releasing many different projects. Among them is the exciting Angry Birds Match. User reviews are positive about it, and the number of downloads on Google Play is also big.Download Angry Birds Match
14
Homescapes
The game is different from others by having a story. This is not a simple puzzle, but an old mansion renovation simulator. There is a storyline in which the user must restore the abandoned mansion. It has many additional mini-games such as decorating open rooms. It is one of the most popular games that users love a lot. And it is only gaining momentum.Download Homescapes
15
Puzzle Quest 3
This series of games has an interesting plot and unusual mechanics. There is even a project for the World of Adventures and Marvel universes. In fact, this is not an ordinary representative of the three-in-a-row genre, but this makes it seem even more interesting. You will need to collect and upgrade heroes, there are certain buffs and debuffs, spells, etc. If you want something unusual, then you should definitely turn to this series.Download Puzzle Quest 3
So, that's it! These are the best match-3 games on Android. In the end, we have to suggest the best city builder games for Android and the finest console and PC conversions for Android.