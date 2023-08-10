Top of the line Android match-3 games to relax you

Updated on August 10th, 2023 - re-checked the games for relevance and availability

Match-three games are some of the most iconic mobile games for players of all ages. They're a great way to kill some spare time and they don't require you to have any prior gaming knowledge. You can play such titles while on the bus, waiting in line, or whenever you want to take your mind off something mundane.

These easy block-matching games are relaxing, and over the past few years, a wide variety of types of match-three games started popping up. You have match 3 games where you can decorate your own place, you have some where you get to play hidden object games in between, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Some would argue that they all belong to the puzzle games category!

Given how many choices there are nowadays, it's difficult to find the best match-three games to fit all your wants. Below you'll find a selection of match 3 games for Android that have a little bit of everything, so make sure you give your favourites a shot - or why not, go for all of them!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Nitisha Upadhye.