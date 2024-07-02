Puzzles & Chaos redeem codes (July 2024)

Get fantastic rewards like speedups, EXP and in-game diamonds

Puzzles and Chaos Frozen Castle is an entertaining match-three game with RPG elements. It tells the story of an ancient Frozen Land in which you must awaken the dragon and overcome various obstacles along the path.

You would require numerous items to progress further inside the title, and one of the ways to receive them would be by using the different codes the developers have been releasing. These specific redeem codes for Puzzles and Chaos can provide several freebies which can benefit you.

Working Puzzles and Chaos Frozen Castle codes

JoyfulDay - free rewards (Valid till May 20, 2025)

- free rewards (Valid till May 20, 2025) G8H2E9 - free rewards (Valid till May 20, 2025)

- free rewards (Valid till May 20, 2025) HAPPY777 - free rewards

- free rewards PNCGO: 1000x Diamond Chest + Build Speedup 10-min + Research Speedup 10-min + Training Speedup 10-min + 100-EXP Potion

The Puzzles and Chaos Frozen Castle codes can provide you with free items like Diamonds and other benefits that can be pretty valuable. The following are the only working redeem codes for the game:

Since codes can expire after a certain period of time, you must try using this one as soon as possible to get the associated items. Following its expiry, you cannot claim the relevant rewards.

Expired codes

MotherDay

DRNUBSKS (Valid till April 25)

PNCROCK88 (Valid till April 30)

PNCLOVE033 (Valid till April 15)

patpat088 (Valid till April 10)

LOVE2324 (Valid until January 31)

XMAS2023 (Valid until January 15)

THANKFUL23 - Freebies

PUZZLEWEEN - Freebies

How to use Puzzles and Chaos redeem codes?

You can easily accomplish the procedure of redeeming the codes inside Puzzles and Chaos. Listed below are the detailed steps that can help you achieve the same:

Step 1: Get started by opening Puzzles and Chaos Frozen Castle on your mobile device.

After the game boots up, access your profile section by clicking on the icon present in the top-left corner.

Next, tap the "Settings" option and select the "Redeem Code" button. A dialogue box will emerge on the screen.

You may finally insert the code inside the text field and tap on the "Confirm" button. You will receive the rewards directly into your accounts if the redemption succeeds.

However, if you type an incorrect code, the message “Wrong redeem code, try again” will appear on the screen.

Original article by Nishant Thakkar, updated by Sumant Meena