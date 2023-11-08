War Thunder Mobile codes to redeem (November 2023)

War Thunder is a popular game that was recently released globally for mobile in 2023. It provides thrilling and engaging gameplay on the fly, and you will have a fantastic time playing it. To enhance your experience even further, you can use the special War Thunder Mobile codes to earn free rewards that will make your time in the game better.

Active War Thunder Mobile codes

WTBUTCHER - Russian Butcher sticker

- Russian Butcher sticker PO-LI-GON - Sergey Chikhachev’s sticker

War Thunder Mobile codes offer many free rewards, such as skins, currencies, and more. Provided below are the active codes for the game that you can currently utilize to get your hands on the associated items:

Since the codes generally tend to expire after a certain period, you should use them as soon as possible.

Expired codes

WARTHUNDER500K - 500k sticker

WTDESCOM-BESTWORK

You can follow the game on the social media handles to stay aware of the release of newer codes. Alternatively, you can visit this piece to check out all the latest codes for War Thunder Mobile.

How to use War Thunder Mobile codes

Using the War Thunder Mobile codes won’t require much time or work on your part. The steps that follow will help you through the process in case you are unfamiliar with it:

Step 1: Get started by opening War Thunder Mobile on your device.

The rewards you redeemed successfully will get sent directly to your game account.