Today, we are bringing in codes for the most popular Warhammer 40,000 game on mobile. In this guide, we will share all the available Warhammer Tacticus codes you can use to get in-game freebies such as coins, Blackstone, skins and much more.

Working Warhammer Tacticus codes

TYRANIDS - Blackstone and Coins

- Blackstone and Coins OOOAEAHOUOS - 100 Blackstone and 1,000 Coins

- 100 Blackstone and 1,000 Coins LOBSTER - 5 Calgar Shards, Mutation: Scaly Skin, 3 Uncommon Upgrades, 777 Coins

- 5 Calgar Shards, Mutation: Scaly Skin, 3 Uncommon Upgrades, 777 Coins MAUGANTROUBLE - 300 Blackstone

- 300 Blackstone Redwhiteblue2023 - Coins and Blackstone

- Coins and Blackstone WELCOME - 500 Blackstone

- 500 Blackstone AHEM - 1 Blackstone

- 1 Blackstone MOP -24-ICY - 100 Blackstone

-24-ICY - 100 Blackstone WARHAMMER - 3,000 Coins and 200 Blackstone

- 3,000 Coins and 200 Blackstone SKULLS23 - 5,000 coins, 300 Blackstone, and 1 Requisition Scroll

- 5,000 coins, 300 Blackstone, and 1 Requisition Scroll CAPS - 5 Raid tickets

- 5 Raid tickets GALAXY - 300 Blackstone and 5,000 Coins

- 300 Blackstone and 5,000 Coins SUMMON - 1 Requisition Scroll

- 1 Requisition Scroll SRSBSNS - 1 Common Combat Knife

Expired codes

27JUNEDOWNTIME

SQUIRRELSKULL

MOP-24-ICY

AZHAIKU2023

STUCK.

SADPUPPY

PREPARETHEWAY

AZRAEL

SURVEYTHANKS

SERVERWOES

EQUINOX2023

How to use the Warhammer Tacticus codes?

If you are new to Warhammer Tacticus or haven't redeemed the codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Warhammer Tacticus codes:

Step 1 : Launch Warhammer Tacticus and go to the home screen

: Launch Warhammer Tacticus and go to the home screen Step 2 : Click on the settings icon located in the top right corner

: Click on the settings icon located in the top right corner Step 3 : Find the text box and copy-paste any of the active Warhammer Tacticus codes from above

: Find the text box and copy-paste any of the active Warhammer Tacticus codes from above Step 4: Click on the green redeem button to get your free rewards

About Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus