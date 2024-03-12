Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba returns to Puzzle & Dragons

Puzzle & Dragons is doing another collaboration with hit anime and manga series Demon Slayer

The collab features seven exclusive dungeons and other rewards

Puzzle & Dragons is a mix of dungeoneering and match-3 puzzle gameplay

Hit anime series Demon Slayer (Kimetsu No Yaiba for people who are way too passionate about sub v dub) returns to Puzzle & Dragons with seven collab-exclusive dungeons, exclusive characters, rewards and more. The collaboration is set to go live...today! And will run until March 25th, so you only have a limited time to explore the available collab dungeons before they're gone!

It's the second such collaboration with the famous anime series, which follows the exploits of young demon slayer Tanjiro Kamado, whose family is killed by demons. All except for his sister Nezuko, who is turned into a demon herself. The story sees Tanjiro train to be a demon slayer while taking care of his sister - who retains most of her humanity - and is set during the Taisho Era of Japan, when the country was changing rapidly after the Meiji Era.

More Demons to Slay

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collab returns!

See here for more details: https://t.co/r6hMSixIXJ pic.twitter.com/RJwxInYDqR — Puzzle & Dragons NA (@PuzzDragNA) March 8, 2024

Puzzle & Dragons is an intriguing mix of dungeon-crawling and puzzle-solving, where you complete RPG-like battles by solving puzzle minigames. The collaborations typically bring new characters to assist you, interesting dungeons and more.

You can check out the fresh spin on the game, Puzzle & Dragons Gold. And hey, if puzzling dungeoneering isn't your thing, you can check out our mega-list of the best puzzle games on iOS and our expansion of the best brain-teasers for Android. And if you want more news, why not check out the arrival of the latest faction, the T'au Empire in Warhammer 40,000 Warpforge, a hit card-collecting game based on the iconic miniatures universe?