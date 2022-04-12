Puzzle & Dragons is collaborating with the famous Ultraman franchise for an epic crossover event

The next two weeks in Puzzle & Dragons will see players fighting aliens in their protosuits as Ultraman and his friends are coming to the puzzler. Until April 24th, the Puzzle & Dragons x Ultraman crossover will run featuring event-exclusive dungeons, special events, and lots more for players to enjoy. Fans can rejoice as all the iconic characters from the hit franchise will be obtainable from the Ultraman Egg Machine. Everyone can team up with their favourite heroes and villains from Ultraman to prepare for one of the biggest battles ever.

Alien blight is taking over the world of Puzzle & Dragons so heroes and villains from Ultraman must join forces and keep matching threes to defeat these monsters. Everyone logging in during the crossover event will win a free pull from the Ultraman Memorial Egg Machine, which features beloved characters like Ultraman, Ultraseven, Ultraman Toro, and even aliens like Zetton, Gomora, and King Joe.

To win more pulls from the Egg Machine, players can complete event dungeons. The Ultraman dungeon offers a chance to earn Ultraman Event Medals that can be exchanged at the Monster Exchange for Pigmon. The Ultraman Challenge! Dungeon yields a pull from the Egg Machine in addition to special rewards for clearing all floors for the first time. Finally, the Fixed Team dungeon forces everyone to use a set of characters to win a free pull.

If you’re hungry for more characters, they can be collected from Special Bundles by paying a premium. Check them out as well:

One Magic Stone and a pull from the Ultraman Egg Machine – $0.99 USD

15 Magic Stones and a pull from the Ultraseven Egg Machine – $14.99 USD

20 Magic Stones and a pull from the 6-7-star Ultraman Egg Machine – $19.99 USD

Download Puzzle & Dragons for free on the App Store and Google Play and take part in this epic collaboration event!