Puzzle & Dragons welcomes Kamen Rider for another action-packed collaboration event

Just five months after their previous encounter, characters from the popular Japanese manga, Kamen Rider are back in GungHo’s Puzzle & Dragons universe. The mobile puzzler is hosting yet another epic collaboration with these cyborg riders until July 17th, as the evil Shocker begins carrying out his nefarious plan.

The Puzzle & Dragons x Kamen Rider collab event will feature nine whopping dungeons, with tonnes of goodies to collect. We kick things off with the Kamen Rider Showa and Heisei Era dungeons that offer a pull from the event-exclusive egg machine and the Gold Energy Item. The Skill Levelling dungeon is great for upskilling event characters.

Then there’s the Shin Kamen Rider Colosseum, where a specific leader takes charge, offering a Rainbow Metal Dragon on completion. In KR Wizard Descended, players must defeat the boss to earn the Wizard All Drop and Rich Gold. Both these dungeons also feature multiplayer variants.

The final two dungeons are Title Challenges, one that grants Masked Rider No. 0, while the other, Kamen Rider as first clear rewards. Players can also unlock several event-exclusive characters like Masked Rider Stronger, Kamen Rider Zi-O, and Cyclone Bike at the Monster Exchange.

Raiding dungeons sounds like too much of a chore? Swiping your card can definitely make it less of a hassle.

$0.99 – One Magic Stone and a pull from the Kamen Rider Egg Machine

$14.99 –15 Magic Stones and a pull from the Kamen Rider OOO Egg Machine

$14.99 – 15 Magic Stones and a pull from the Kamen Rider Wizard Egg Machine

$19.99 – 20 Magic Stones and a pull from the 6-star Kamen Rider Egg Machine

$19.99 – 20 Magic Stones and a pull from the Kamen Rider No. 2 Egg Machine

$29.99 – 30 Magic Stones and a pull from the Kamen Rider Revi & Vice Egg Machine

Download Puzzle & Dragons now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.