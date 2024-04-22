Puzzle & Dragon's latest collaboration sees Hatsune Miku return

Recruit your favourite vocaloid characters in this returning collab

It's another week and that means another Puzzle & Dragons collab! And this time around it's the return of Hatsune Miku and the rest of the Vocaloid crew. From April 22nd, 18:00 through April 29th, 17:59 (UTC-8) you'll be able to take on two event-exclusive dungeons and recruit amazing allies from this pop-powered group.

The newest iteration of the Hatsune Miku collab features two event-exclusive dungeons. [Hatsune Miku] Title Challenge requires you to use a fixed team to clear all four floors, with the exclusive reward of the [Hatsune Miku] title. Meanwhile, Hatsune Miku Colosseum Stage! is a one-time dungeon that can only be cleared once but in return, you'll get all five of the collab-exclusive characters: Hatsune Miku, Megurine Luka, Kagamine Rin & Len, MEIKO, and KAITO.

You can check out more details about the Vocaloid event, and further details of what's new with Puzzle & Dragons in the official video above!

And for those not familiar, it might bear explaining what exactly Vocaloid and Hatsune Miku are. Widely considered the first virtual idol, Hatsune Miku is one of the faces of the Vocaloid software. It allows users to translate music and lyrics into live songs using a voice synthesiser, with each particular singing voice connected to different characters.

This, naturally, means that Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin and Len are arguably some of the most prolific artists in the world, with thousands of songs created by fans and musicians alike since their introduction in 2007. With all the merchandising and more that follows, it's easy to see why these characters have grown so popular.

