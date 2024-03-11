For the Greater Good: The T'au Empire arrive in Warhammer 40,000 Warpforge

The T'au Empire arrive in Warhammer 40,000 Warpforge from March 21st

They boast a wide range of advanced technology and new faction mechanics

You can get free booster packs and more during the celebratory events for the new update

The battlefield is about to get even more exciting as the T'au Empire is set to arrive in Warhammer 40,000 Warpforge, making landfall on March 21st. They're coming alongside free booster packs for the new faction, exclusive rewards and more to celebrate the first major update to the card-battler based on the grim darkness of the far future. They're sure to upset the balance of Warpforge's current meta decks, especially given their position in the lore.

The T'au Empire are an expansionist federation of various alien species in the universe of Warhammer 40,000. About as close to 'good guys' as one can get, they're pledged to fight for the Greater Good and bring the enlightenment of their philosophy to the wider galaxy. Naturally, since this is 40k they do so not just with words but also with a host of long-range weaponry and advanced technology, like battlesuits and hovering tanks.

You can check out the teaser trailer for the T'au Empire above!

As we noted above, the T'au are going to be accompanied in their launch with an exclusive promo code for a free faction booster pack. Like other factions, they'll also get their own unlock path with exclusive cosmetics and cards for you to acquire, while there'll be a host of limited-time offers on the table as well. Finally, keep an eye on Twitch for exclusive drops for the T'au Empire from participating streamers!

The T'au Empire are a fan-favourite faction, so it's exciting to see them come to the game. Especially since their focus on ranged damage and advanced technology is sure to put them in an interesting position against the currently available Warhammer 40,000 Warpforge factions.

If you haven't gotten into this Warhammer CCG yet, you can check out our set of guides to get you started. Get an introduction to how Warpforge's warlords work. You can also get a quick boost with our list of promo codes for Warhammer 40,000 Warpforge to get free booster packs and more!