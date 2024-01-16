Join Hello Kitty in exclusive dungeons during the new Puzzle & Dragons Sanrio Collab event

Collect cuddly SANRIO characters like Good Day Hello Kitty and Sea Wolf Pochacco.

SANRIO characters are invading the popular puzzler Puzzle & Dragons yet again. The new collaboration, which runs until January 29th, marks the sixth time SANRIO has partnered with Puzzle & Dragons. Throughout the event, you'll be able to befriend Hello Kitty and other adorable SANRIO characters while participating in various event-exclusive dungeons.

You can nab cuddly SANRIO characters like Good Day Hello Kitty, Sea Wolf Pochacco and Blackbird Bad Badtz-Maru through pulls from the SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine and the SANRIO CHARACTERS Memorial Egg Machine. You can even get free pulls from the SANRIO CHARACTERS Memorial Egg Machine by logging in during the collab event.

During the event, you can help Hello Kitty become a master of the Great Witches by participating in the eight event-exclusive dungeons. Participate in the SANRIO CHARACTERS Collab dungeon to earn rewards such as a SANRIO CHARACTERS Medal – Gold.

Defeat a random boss in the REMDrapurin Descended dungeon to gain REMDrapurin or Diamond REMDrapurin. You’ll also earn one free pull from the Clear Reward! ?6+ SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine for clearing it for the first time.

In the Hello Kitty Title Challenge! Dungeon, you'll need to be your enemies within the time limit using a fixed team. You can also earn the [Cinnamoroll] title as a first-time clear reward in the [Cinnamoroll] Title Challenge!

The collab event also includes the SANRIO CHARCTERS Land! Dungeon where you’ll be rewarded for leading a team with a SANRIO CHARACTERS collab character. You’ll also receive a 4-PvP Icon Cinnamoroll and Event Medal Blak for clearing the dungeon for the first time.

You can trade the SANRIO CHARACTERS Medals you collect from the SANRIO CHARACTERS Collab dungeon at the Monster Exchange. You can nab event-exclusive collab characters through the Monster Exchange, including the new 70's Hello Kitty.

Puzzle & Dragons also offers collab-exclusive bundles, which you can use to recruit SANRIO CHARACTERS, which range in price from $0.99 to $29.99. Puzzle & Dragons is available on the App Store and Google Play. Check out the game's official website to stay updated on all the Puzzle & Dragons news.