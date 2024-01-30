News

Puzzle & Dragons welcomes fan-fave characters from Chainsaw Man in latest collaboration event

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Puzzle & Dragons
GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. has announced an exciting new crossover within Puzzle & Dragons, letting players experience the popular anime Chainsaw Man within the mobile puzzle game. In particular, there will be four new themed dungeons to challenge for a limited time from now until February 12th.

In the latest collab within Puzzle & Dragons, you can look forward to welcoming Denji, Power, Makima, and Aki to the fray, along with special gacha pulls from the Chainsaw Man Collab Super Godfest and Chainsaw Man Super Godfest Memorial Egg Machine.

As for the new dungeons, "Chainsaw Man" lets you score in-game goodies such as Pochita Medal - Gold, as well as one summon from the Chainsaw Man Collab Super Godfest Memorial Egg Machine. On the other hand, the Devil Hunter Colosseum! lets you put your skills to the test with the Assists Invalid restriction. If you use a Chainsaw Man collab character as a leader, you can also nab Conditional Clear Rewards.

Additionally, themed bundles will be on sale for a limited time, with 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal - Black, and one summon from the Denji Egg Machine priced at $29.99, for instance.

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Puzzle & Dragons on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.

