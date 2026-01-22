PUBG Mobile ramps up its fashion quotient with a new collab event with Schott NYC

Original rebel

New Schott NYC collab will run until February 25th

The Perfecto leather jacket takes the spotlight

Chance to win a custom-branded jacket in real-life

If there’s one thing PUBG Mobile never really stops doing, it’s collaborations. While you're still probably deep in the Peaky Blinders crossover, Tencent has already moved on to the next unlikely pairing. This time, it’s teaming up with Schott NYC, the American outerwear label best known for jackets that have spent decades being worn by punks, pilots, rock stars, and just about anyone with opinions.

Running from January 22nd to February 25th, the collaboration rolls out across Europe and North America, dropping Schott’s unmistakable aesthetic straight into PUBG Mobile’s battlegrounds. It’s another reminder that PUBG’s idea of cosmetics has long since drifted beyond camo pants and military chic into something far more fashion-conscious. This isn’t the first fashion-focused collab, either.

At the centre this time is the Perfecto leather jacket, arguably Schott NYC’s most iconic piece. In PUBG terms, it’s been reworked into a wearable in-game skin, letting you parachute into firefights dressed like you’re late for a gig rather than a gunfight. Alongside that, the event includes branded avatars, frames, and themed items that lean into Schott’s heritage.

There’s also a real-world carrot dangling at the end of the stick. Those who complete the event can enter a draw to win an actual Perfecto lambskin jacket, custom-branded for PUBG Mobile. It’s a neat bridge between virtual flex and physical bragging rights, and very much in keeping with PUBG’s habit of blurring the line between in-game prestige and real-world collectibles.

What’s interesting isn’t just the jacket, but the timing. PUBG Mobile has been on a roll with culture-forward collaborations lately, and dropping a fashion icon into the mix while a gritty TV crossover is still live feels almost intentional. One minute you’re channelling interwar Birmingham, the next you’re dressed as if you’ve just stepped out of a New York back alley. PUBG logic, basically.

