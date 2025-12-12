Gunship Battle: Total Warfare celebrates 7th anniversary with 777 gems and plenty of freebies

Preferred Partner Feature

Seven years and counting

"Festival on an Aircraft Carrier" runs for two weeks

Grab massive giveaways including 777 free gems

Special in-game code redeemable now

Joycity is celebrating seven years of action-packed strategy as Gunship Battle: Total Warfare kicks off its 7th anniversary festivities, inviting modern warfare fans to join in for two giveaway-heavy weeks. This means that if you've been diligently doing your dailies, you'll nab even more rewards and premium prizes - including a whopping 777 gems for free.

Aptly dubbed “Festival on an Aircraft Carrier”, the latest update will put exclusive anniversary Skins up for grabs. And here's an extra little treat: simply input the "7 GBTW YEARS" code and you'll score some bountiful goodies during the event.

Of course, the aerial combat and massive skirmishes don't stop there - December brings plenty of Christmas events to ramp up the festivities before the year ends. Plus, the Elysium Tournament will let you duke it out with other commanders on a battlefield where everyone's stats are leveled out. With no single superior loadout available, it's your tactics that'll determine your win - a true test of your strategic prowess.

Finally, you can join forces with your best mates in the Alliance v Alliance feature, because what's Christmas without teamwork?

If all that sounds absolutely thrilling to you, you can send off 2025 with a bang by diving into Gunship Battle: Total Warfare's anniversary festivities today!