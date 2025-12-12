Menu
Gunship Battle: Total Warfare celebrates 7th anniversary with 777 gems and plenty of freebies

Seven years and counting

  • "Festival on an Aircraft Carrier" runs for two weeks
  • Grab massive giveaways including 777 free gems
  • Special in-game code redeemable now

Joycity is celebrating seven years of action-packed strategy as Gunship Battle: Total Warfare kicks off its 7th anniversary festivities, inviting modern warfare fans to join in for two giveaway-heavy weeks. This means that if you've been diligently doing your dailies, you'll nab even more rewards and premium prizes - including a whopping 777 gems for free.

Aptly dubbed “Festival on an Aircraft Carrier”, the latest update will put exclusive anniversary Skins up for grabs. And here's an extra little treat: simply input the "7 GBTW YEARS" code and you'll score some bountiful goodies during the event.

Of course, the aerial combat and massive skirmishes don't stop there - December brings plenty of Christmas events to ramp up the festivities before the year ends. Plus, the Elysium Tournament will let you duke it out with other commanders on a battlefield where everyone's stats are leveled out. With no single superior loadout available, it's your tactics that'll determine your win - a true test of your strategic prowess. 

Finally, you can join forces with your best mates in the Alliance v Alliance feature, because what's Christmas without teamwork?

If all that sounds absolutely thrilling to you, you can send off 2025 with a bang by diving into Gunship Battle: Total Warfare's anniversary festivities today!

