PUBG Mobile kicks off Friend Fest event and busts a Guinness World Record in the process

PUBG Mobile has broken a Guinness World Record, but not for what you might think

It comes as part of the hybrid Friend Fest event taking place until February 16th

Dive into PUBG Mobile now to participate, or check for events near you

PUBG Mobile, the smartphone adaptation of the hit battle royale, has debuted its latest major event with Friend Fest. This hybrid celebration runs until February 16th, and features plenty of both real-life and in-game events, including one recent record breaker.

On January 25th, the good folks at PUBG Mobile helped orchestrate the new Guinness World Record holder for Most Pairs Performing a Choreographed Handshake (Multiple Venues) to mark the start of Friend Fest. It included participants in Turkiye, Egypt, Indonesia and Pakistan.

In-game, you can get in on the friendship forging by gifting floral arrangements to your teammates or visiting the Bonding Tree Checkpoints available around the Erangel and Livik maps. The Fated Dance Bouquet and Surprise Bouquet both offer one-off items for use in matches to give your chosen pal that extra edge in combat.

A friend in need

Now, Guinness World Records are one of those things you enjoy as a kid, but have to face facts about when you grow up, like Santa, or justice. In this case, it's important to remember you actually have to pay the record keepers to show up. Which is not to denigrate the achievement of Krafton, of course. But it's also not just happenstance that this record was broken.

While I can't imagine anyone finding romance in PUBG Mobile, for showing your affection to a fellow player, a quick one-off booster isn't a bad idea. And with other various in-person events taking place across the world to mark Friend Fest, it may well be worth checking in to see what's occurring near you.

