PUBG Mobile kicks off new collaboration with iconic car brand Lotus

Pedal to the metal

PUBG Mobile is set to team up with none other than car maker Lotus

The Lotus Emira and Lotus Emeya both join the lineup

Customise them with accessories and distinct paint jobs for the duration of their availability

While Britain isn't exactly the automotive powerhouse of the world, what we do have is prestige. Names like Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and Jaguar all have something of that luxury appeal. But it's not those (or another car company, this time) that PUBG Mobile is teaming up with, instead going with dark horse competitor Lotus!

Yes, Lotus is not what may spring to mind when you think of famous British car brands. But aside from boasting arguably the best Bond car there ever was (it turns into a submarine for crying out loud!), Lotus are now teaming up with PUBG Mobile to bring their cars to the battleground.

You'll soon be able to leap into the driver's seat of supercars such as the Lotus Emira and Lotus Emeya to burn rubber and put the pedal to the metal. Available until November 4th, they'll come in Deep Grove and Azure Drift, as well as Golden Sprint and Purple Volt colourations, respectively.

Vroom vroom

Aside from sweeping aside the competition in these two cars from Lotus, you'll also be able to kit out your vehicle of choice with a range of accessories. Don't expect miniguns and rockets, though (or a submarine), but the Blackwasp and Stormrush spoiler attachments more than make up for it.

And while you aren't going under the sea, the Lotus Parachute will offer a stylish way to go into battle, and you can get an early start on Halloween with the Spider Attachment and seasonal Pumpkin Attachment to add that early spooktacular flair.

While PUBG Mobile arguably rules at least a significant chunk of the roost, there's plenty of competition out there trying to take them down. Why not dig into our list of the best battle royales on Android to see if there's anything that can measure up to the genre definer?