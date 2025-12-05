PUBG Mobile to kick off another supercar collaboration with Porsche running throughout Xmas

Rev up

PUBG Mobile is teaming up with super-car manufacturer Porsche

Get behind the wheel of some of their iconic vehicles until February 2026

And dress your character in themed cosmetics for that extra fancy flavour

While PUBG Mobile has never quite plumbed the depths of pop culture as Fortnite has, it has managed to make a niche for itself in terms of collaborations. Specifically, super-cars! Or sports, or prestige or whatever you want to call it. Either way, it's none other than Porsche that is once more making its way to the battleground just in time for Christmas.

And you'll be able to dig into it throughout Christmas too, as this special event is set to run until February 28th! It'll be easy as pie to dodge and weave between the bullets and explosions when you're at the wheel of the Porsche 918 Spyder, joined by other top models from the manufacturer's catalogue.

It's not just varieties of cars in a suite of colours either. You can also customise these and other rides with a variety of themed cosmetics, be that a crest or car key ornament. Or just jump into battle with the snazzy Porsche racing suit and helmet.

Vroom vroom

It can seem a little out of place to be running around in as grungy a setting as PUBG Mobile with supercars underneath you. But over the years, Krafton has transformed the original PUBG into a far more eclectic experience on mobile.

And, admittedly, one of the things that always marked out PUBG from Fortnite (at least in my mind) was the greater level of er- realism for whatever it's worth. And you can't get more realistic than having actual, real-world cars to drive in the destruction derby that is PUBG Mobile this winter.

