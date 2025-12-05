PUBG Mobile is turning Bangkok into a full-blown festival for PMGC 2025

It's a borderline theme park experience

PUBG Mobile has launched an enormous citywide takeover in Bangkok for the 2025 PMGC

PUBG Mobile Ultimate Runway, a Porsche MVP prize, and Balenciaga crossover showcases

The festivities lead into the PMGC Grand Finals from December 12th-14th

PUBG Mobile has never been shy about spectacle, but the lead-up to the 2025 Global Championship in Bangkok feels like the developers took one look at the phrase “city takeover” and said: yes, but bigger. What’s happening in Thailand this month isn’t just an esports final - it’s a full cultural takeover and a borderline theme park experience stitched together under one parachute.

From December 12th to 14th, the PMGC Grand Finals will decide which of the 16 remaining teams walks away with the title and a hefty slice of the $3 million prize pool. But PUBG Mobile is treating that as just one bullet point on a much larger itinerary. The entire city has been pulled into orbit with tuk-tuks, malls, and even the Chao Phraya River, all wrapped in battleground branding.

At the venue itself, the PMGC Stage has a full entertainment lineup ready. Thai stars are performing, and 16 celebrity squads are dropping into the PUBG Mobile Superstars United showdown. And because nothing about this event is subtle, there’s also the first-ever PUBG Mobile Ultimate Runway, where X-Suits are being turned into real outfits and modelled live.

The brand collaborations are just as over the top. There’s a Porsche Cayenne for the Grand Finals MVP. There’s a full Balenciaga x PUBG x PMGC installation at Siam Paragon. The champion teams get custom Balenciaga bomber jackets and only 16 exist in the world, which somehow makes them rarer than a Mythic.

All of this builds toward the Grand Finals from December 12th to 14th, streamed across PUBG Mobile Esports’ channels. But honestly, if you dropped someone in Bangkok right now without context, they might assume the city was hosting the Olympics of battle royale.

