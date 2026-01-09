PUBG Mobile teams up with Peaky Blinders in limited-time crossover event

By order of the Peaky Blinders!

Thomas, Arthur, and John Shelby join as playable character skins

The crossover introduces themed items, emotes, vehicles, music, and the Shelby Trials

The limited-time event runs from January 9th to February 5th

Fresh off the launch of its new plant-themed season, PUBG Mobile is already pivoting into something far sharper. This time, it’s swapping supercars and hyper-polished brands for flat caps, razor blades, and Birmingham grit, as the Shelby family from Peaky Blinders storm the battlegrounds in a full-scale crossover.

Running now until February 5th, the collaboration sees Thomas, Arthur, and John Shelby dropping straight into matches, complete with character skins that lean hard into the show’s signature look. It’s a nice shift in tone for a battle royale that’s long enjoyed its automotive tie-ins, even if this might be the first time a Shelby has shown up in PUBG without an engine attached.

The cosmetic lineup goes beyond outfits, too. There’s a Foggy City Thompson SMG, a razor-sharp newsboy hat, a suitably imposing backpack, and a Misty Soul UAZ that looks like it drove straight out of Small Heath. Add in themed emotes like Menacing Stride and Thumbs Up Approval, plus a full Thomas Shelby voice pack, and it’s very easy to lean into the roleplay a little harder than usual.

Where things get more interesting is The Shelby Trials, a narrative-driven in-game event that pulls inspiration from key moments in the series. Rather than being a simple checklist, it plays out across four scenarios, letting you make choices that nudge each chapter toward calculated cunning or outright force.

PUBG Mobile really dips into the Peaky Blinders vibe with this collab because you can also unlock Red Right Hand, the show’s iconic opening theme, which pipes that unmistakable menace straight into the battle royale. It runs until February 5th, so there’s plenty of time to hear the track on repeat.

