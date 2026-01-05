PUBG Mobile pits you against angry arboreals in latest flower-power-filled update

Someone get the weedkiller!

PUBG Mobile is expanding with the opening of version 4.2

Take on the forces of irate arboreals in the new Primewood Genesis mode

And enjoy new updates to World of Wonder, tweaks to Classic Mode and plenty for competitive players

While PUBG Mobile can almost certainly lay claim to being a global sensation, I think it's a bit more difficult to argue that it's more realistic than Fortnite. Formerly its main selling point, now you're fighting enormous monsters, battling it out over unreal landscapes, and now taking on irate arboreals!

Yes, version 4.2 of PUBG Mobile, which is now available until March 10th, has all of this and more. Primewood Genesis sees you exploring the corrupted, overgrown landscapes that Erangel, Livik and Sanhok have become. You'll be aided in your battle against Corrupting Flowers by the new character, Barkle the treant guardian.

This arboreal theming extends to brand-new gear and vehicles such as Bramblewood Scorpion and Targeting Vines. With the latter offering new ways to take on enemies by combining a protective barrier and restrictive restraints, the Scorpion can burrow into the ground and make use of further unusual abilities in combat.

Making Wonders

It's a mixed bag outside of this brand-new plant-themed content coming to PUBG Mobile. If you're anti-AI, you might want to look away, as World of Wonder is continuing to go all-in on the tech. It's animation generation from videos, grouped object creation when using text prompts and tweaks to everything from templates and tags to the auto-translate system.

Fortunately for you purists out there, PUBG Classic is also getting some major polish, while Anniversary and April Fools items are in the offing too. That's barely touching on the start of the 2026H1 Season Series, the expansion of Ultimate Royal to Sanhok and even more competitive events. Suffice it to say, this looks like a great way to kick off 2026.

And if PUBG Mobile still barely gives you pause in terms of challenge, why not dig into our other picks for the best battle royale games on Android?