Pokemon Unite has revealed its roadmap for the second half of its anniversary events

Pokémon Unite began its first anniversary celebration over a month ago on July 21st. TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company planned a tonne of activities for players to participate in and there was a multitude of rewards to be won. Previously, players had opportunities to get their hands on Pokémon like Glaceon, Buzzwole, and Tyranitar, alongside the new Band Style battle pass, and numerous campaigns.

The party doesn’t stop there, though. There are so many more rewards to unlock. The second phase of Pokémon Unite’s first anniversary begins in September and includes a bunch of new stuff like more Pokémon, an awesome new map, and even cooler events that cannot be missed.

Let’s kick things off with the main attraction, which is the new Pokémon, with three of them joining the squad. On September 2nd, the mythical and one of the strongest Pokémon out there, Mew joins the fray. While Mew’s Unite variant will not be nearly invincible in-game, it will still be just as adorable and will surely pack a punch.

Next on the list is Dodrio, who becomes available on September 14th. A gen one Flying-Type Pokémon who will be able to traverse around the map at high speeds while scoring goals. And finally, we have Scizor, an insectoid all-arounder who makes a formidable fighter. Scizor will make its way to the game from September 28th onwards.

The next thing to look out for is Theia Sky Ruins, Pokémon Unite’s brand new map. It will replace the Aeos Island map that has a brand new look with rocky architecture and green grasslands. Theia will also feature new objectives and wild Pokémon. There will be an event to celebrate this map’s launch as well which begins on September 2nd.

And to top it all off, the Legacy Trainer Showdown will be held on September 9th, where players can engage in battles against iconic Pokémon trainers such as Leon, Green, Korrina, and more. It is going to be another amazing month for Pokémon Unite fans as there is a tonne of content to look forward to.

Download Pokémon Unite now for free and start participating in all these activities.