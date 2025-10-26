Pokémon Unite expands its roster with Mega Charizard X

Bring the heat

Mega Charizard X joins the Unite squad

Follows a single streamlined build prioritising aggressive combat

Unlock the license for free through a special event

If anyone’s going to bring the heat to Pokémon Unite, it’s Charizard. The Flame Pokémon has been scorching battlefields since day one, but now it’s gone full draconic with the arrival of Mega Charizard X, available through a new Mega Evolution Unite license.

Pokémon fans will obviously know that it’s not just a glow-up - it’s a fiery overhaul that gives Charizard a temporary stat boost and a completely fixed moveset designed for pure offence once you trigger its Unite Move.

This new license works differently from the usual setup, though. Instead of picking and choosing from move paths, Mega Charizard X runs on a single streamlined build that pushes you toward aggressive, close-range combat.

Charizard’s always been a powerhouse in Pokémon lore, but Mega X finally lets that energy loose on Aeos Island. Fire Punch and Flare Blitz combine speed and force beautifully, shoving and burning opponents while you dash through the chaos like a flame-fuelled brawler. And thanks to Solar Power, even the regular form comes with some risk-reward tension. Stronger attacks at the cost of a bit of HP.

Of course, it all builds up towards the Unite Move, Seismic Slam. When you see Charizard in its jet-black form, it’s time for some chaos. It’s a short period of absolute dominance where you’ve got boosted attacks, critical hits, and self-healing effects from Tough Claws. It’s like controlling a living flamethrower.

It’s also a great moment to jump back into Pokémon Unite. A special event running until November 14th lets you earn research coins and unlock Mega Charizard X’s Unite license without spending a thing, before it later appears in the shop.

If you’re curious how this fiery new form compares to the rest of the roster, you can check out our Pokémon Unite tier list for a quick rundown. Still, part of the fun is just taking Mega Charizard X into battle yourself because there’s nothing quite like torching through a crowd and watching those wings flare mid-fight.