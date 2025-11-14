Pokemon Unite will soon discontinue Aeos Coins, leaving the community a tad worried about the MOBA's future

Let's keep an open mind, though

After the arrival of Mega Charizard X three weeks ago, it seems Pokemon Unite is once again offering some fiery hot news - this time with the removal of Aeos coins. According to the notification within the free-to-play MOBA itself, these will no longer be distributed beginning December 4th, which means that Unite licenses from Aeos coins won't be available via the Unite Battle Committee anymore. You'll need to grab as many of those as you can until then.

Now, with the removal of Aeos coins, this also means that Aeos coin boost cards will no longer be usable beginning the aforementioned date, but if you're still in the market for Unite licenses, those will instead be obtainable via Aeos gems, it seems.

Now, "Aeos coins and the Aeos Coin Exchange will remain in-game until May 2026", but it does feel a tad vague given the major change.

In any case, the community remains pretty apprehensive at this point, with some of the players even saying that this feels a bit like it's the beginning of the end. I mean, big shifts in currencies do sometimes signal a dying endeavour, but might it also mean it's in for a major overhaul instead?

I suppose it's all pretty tense at the moment, what with even the biggest franchises shutting down left and right (looking at you, Square Enix). The most recent one that comes to mind is Squad Busters, which just proves how incredibly cutthroat the competition in the mobile sphere can be.

