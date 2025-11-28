Pokémon Unite Asia Champions League 2026 India league kicks off with 10 teams chasing a spot in Japan

Who do you think will win?

The PUACL 2026 India League brings together ten major Indian esports teams

The winning team will represent India at the PUACL 2026 Offline Finals in Japan

All matches streamed across official Pokémon Unite and Skyesports channels

It wasn’t long ago that we wrote about Pokémon Unite discontinuing Aeos Coins and the community wondering what that meant for the MOBA’s long-term direction. But that doesn't mean the competition has to stop. The Pokémon Company and Skyesports have just announced the Pokémon Unite Asia Champions League 2026 – India Division, which is set to be much more fiery than last year.

This year’s India League carries a $20,000 prize pool and pulls in 10 of the country’s top orgs, all battling for a single, extremely high-stakes reward: the honour (and pressure) of representing India at the offline PUACL 2026 Finals in Japan. The global showdown will take place at Yokohama’s Buntai Arena.

The participating teams include Autobotz, GodLike Esports, Marcos Gaming, Meta Ninza, Reckoning Esports, Revenant XSpark, S8UL, Team Tamilas, True Rippers, and WELT Esports, which is basically a greatest-hits list of Indian esports lineups. With familiar names like S8UL and Revenant XSpark in the mix, the league already feels like a rematch season waiting to happen.

The structure is simple but still tense: five Group Stage match days stretched from late November through January, followed by a King of the Hill playoff bracket on January 31st, where the top eight teams scrap for the crown. Only one team gets the ticket to Yokohama, and last year’s champions GodLike Esports will no doubt be trying to rewrite their 2025 Japan finish, where they bowed out in groups.

Matches will be streamed on the official Pokémon Unite and Skyesports channels, so if you enjoy a bit of well-paced MOBA drama with your evenings, the full season will be easy to follow.

And if you’re planning to brush up on the meta before cheering for your favourites, here’s our Pokémon Unite tier list to give you a quick refresher on which picks are actually pulling weight this patch.