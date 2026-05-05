Latin America's many mobile devs tell us what makes the region so special for gaming

Gamescom LatAm saw plenty of new and existing developers showing off their games

And we put one simple question to them: What makes LatAm so great for games?

Find out what they had to say!

As you might be aware, I've been in Brazil. Specifically attending Gamescom Latam 2026, one of the biggest gaming festivals in the southern hemisphere. Naturally, I've had thoughts about why this Gamescom felt so distinct (and more energetic) than others, such as Cologne. But I'm just some guy who writes news. What do the people on the ground actually think about it?

Well, that's what this article is about, as I went around getting a quick quote from some of the folks who make games in Brazil and Latin America, asking them one simple question: "What makes LatAm (and Brazil) so special for games?"

Bonuses: Airdorf, Alan and Jande

But, as you may've guessed, it wasn't just mobile devs I spoke to. I also got the chance to interview Faith creator Airdorf , speak to Double Dash dev Jande Farias and put my questions to Scopely's head of marketing for Pokémon Go in Latin America, Alan Mandujano

All three are very different to the above, but with their own perspective on the region, with Alan handling promotion of Pokémon Go's virtual events (including the upcoming Go Fest), while Airdorf's supernatural horror-thriller carries a huge amount of influence from growing up surrounded by members of the Latin American community which influenced its themes and lore, not to mention Jande from Double Dash having started off working on translating one of Cartoon Network's biggest series into mobile.

"I think LATAM is a very passionate region. I think that level of passion, of engagement, is something that is not very easy to find elsewhere. Our players really either hate something or love something, but Latin America is not in between. So with all these games, with all this passion, you see that players really embrace games and the things they love in a very unique way. And I think that's really the power of the region."

"You will rarely find a more passionate player base than in Latin America. I lived in Argentina for a couple of years, and I got to know the people and lots of nationalities in South America, and they get very enthusiastic about the stuff that they love. So if you want to open up a new market where the player base is very passionate, then I would recommend Latin America."

Jande, meanwhile, is an interesting example, as while Double Dash's latest project is a purely PC venture, they actually got their start in mobile. And those of you reading this from Latin America may recognise them from their mobile adaptation of hit Cartoon Network property Jorel's Brother, one of the network's most popular cartoons in the region.

"I think we have a very unique vision and a different culture. Whenever there's a different culture creating art, you're going to have something different. We are so used to games coming from certain parts of the world that when you get games that come from a different part of the world, you're going to get something new. And I think that's really exciting.

"There's so many cool Brazilian games coming out right now, and they are so different from what we usually see that I think it's going to change a lot of the landscape, especially in indie games, that we're going to see throughout the next [few] years."

So, whether it's some of the devs just starting out or with already hefty pedigrees, I think it's safe to say that LatAm is the place to be for new developers! If you want to stay in tune with great releases the world over, be sure to check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far)!

And click on through to see the thoughts of some other developers!