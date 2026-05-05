Gamescom LatAm 2026 previews roundup: The best releases at the Abragames booth

Abra-cadabra

After our big visit to Gamescom LatAm last week, it's time to round up some of what we saw

Strategy, action and plenty of hidden gems graced the Abragames booth

Read on to find all the best mobile releases we got hands-on with at Gamescom LatAm 2026

Gamescom LatAm 2026 wrapped at the end of last week. And suffice it to say, if you've seen my other coverage, you'll know it was a veritable buffet of great new releases. So, if you're curious about just a smattering of the top new games coming to mobile from Brazil, here's where to look!

Since this visit was organised by Abragames, a non-profit focused on promoting the Brazilian games industry, it shouldn't surprise you that they were eager to show us some of the studios working under them. I got the chance to go hands-on with many of these, and I think it's safe to say that whether you enjoy roguelikes, puzzlers, sports or action, you'll find something to enjoy here!

Rogue Reigns

One of the big-ticket games that we were encouraged to give a go. Rogue Reigns comes from Venn Studios (where I got the chance to interview one of them) and sees you building a party of three different animal warriors who duke it out in a dark fantasy world. Roguelite deckbuilding is the name of the game, and it works quite well.

However, while Rogue Reigns shows lots of promise, it's still in a rough state, with some janky animation and a very experience controlling it using the trackpad on the dev's laptop. Equally, elements such as each character either synergising or contrasting with one another (to represent their abrasive relationships), as well as the intriguing element of 'sacrificing' characters by choosing not to share loot, definitely make it stand out.

Rogue Reigns is planned for a September release and will be making its way to iOS and Android alongside console and PC.

Towermancer II

My personal favourite, Towermancer II, is a simple tower defence with basic mechanics. I only got to try it for a few minutes, but what I found there already stuck with me. Essentially, when given resources (in the form of cards, yes, it's another deckbuilder), you have the choice to either fire it at enemies advancing on the tower or use them to grow it by contributing to its essence.

It's a turn-based tower defence, which is a fairly unusual combination to see, but that works well in letting you take your time and plan each move as you go. You won't feel rushed to move ahead, and can take the time to admire the lovely pixel art (which, as we know, I am always fond of).

Towermancer also promises to offer an interesting premise of the titular Towermancer (assisted by their sister) trying to discover what happened to their mother. A surprisingly tender motivation for a living tyrant skeleton, I suppose. So keep an eye out for Towermancer, coming to mobile soon!

Sportia

Sportia itself will be console only, but (as you might expect from a Brazilian sports-themed release) it also comes with its own soccer mode that's planned to spin off into a standalone mobile game. Sportia comes from Hermit Crab Studios, a team that's joined by former professional footballer Mattheus. And that focus on sport is reflected in Sportia, which sees you entering a fantastical world of sporting action populated by colourful characters and competitions to be won.

The footballing minigame itself is very engaging even for a complete, non-FIFA-playing novice such as myself. The colourful graphics make it great for kids, while adults will enjoy the tactical depth that the mode offers. So keep an eye out for Sportia's mobile spinoff in the near future.

Sunny Trails

This adorable game from developer Sunny Team was another standout. Seeing you play as the goddesses Amaterasu and her sisters, you'll travel to none other than Brazil itself for a festive party! But, upon arriving, you find that villainous forces have petrified the partygoers and that it's now up to the three goddesses to free them and defeat the evil.

A turn-based JRPG, Sunny Trails is a great example of one of Brazil's biggest cultural influences. Amongst its vast immigrant population, people of Japanese heritage make up one of, if not the largest portion of that segment. You can see that cultural influence through the popularity of anime and, naturally, gaming!

Kakele Online

This is one which was a surprise to spot since I wasn't aware Kakele was a Brazilian project (although Stephen actually interviewed them before when he was at Gamescom LatAm). It's worth mentioning that this event also saw them spotlight their latest major expansion. I didn't get the chance to go hands-on myself, but Kakele Online has already proven hugely popular on both mobile and PC for good reason.

Honorable Mentions

This is the only absolutely non-mobile pick on the list, but one I still managed to get hands-on with. Set in a sort of Eastern European-inspired post-apocalyptic world plagued by killer robots, Ghostless combines elements of survival, crafting and base-building as you establish your outpost on the outskirts of a city that's become host to advanced androids infiltrating human settlements named, aptly, Ghostless.

If you hadn't already guessed, Ghostless caught my eye specifically because there are many elements that are common to mobile games, which I find quite interesting. It's a shame we may not see it come to mobile, as I can see its mixture of platforming and side-scrolling combat with the more in-depth strategy as a real winner. But either way, it was a fun one to play.

This is a bit of a borderline case, as the folks behind Case Solved have confirmed they're looking at bringing it to mobile. However, it's still in the very early stages of work. But what's here and playable for the PC version shows real promise, especially for mobile.

In Case Solved, you solve simple hidden-object puzzles. By talking to suspects, you'll be given an object to find, which will grant you a clue. And from there you slowly deduce what the suspects were doing, their motivations and eventually (hopefully) whodunnit.

Visually speaking, Case Solved has a nice, simple cartoony style to it that I found quite appealing. The gameplay was a bit strange in that the objects you pick up don't often have a clear throughline to the clue you get. Although that may be my lack of Sherlock-like intuition. Still, I don't doubt this'll be a big hit if and when it comes to mobile.