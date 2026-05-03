Hello Kitty Island Adventure Update 2.15.5 brings Gudetama’s Month of Meh

We just chilling

Hello Kitty Island Adventure adds Month of Meh and Cogimyun’s birthday event

Gudetama returns with yolk collecting and themed rewards

City Town DLC expands with new quests, characters, and activities

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is having quite the month. Update 2.15.5 brings back the Month of Meh - the annual Gudetama celebration that is, fittingly, named after a depressed egg. That comes alongside Cogimyun's first birthday as part of the friend group. Two very different vibes, both very Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Month of Meh runs until May 31st and revolves around gathering yolks from Giant Eggs scattered around the island, or by taking daily pictures of the mysterious Nisetama-san, which is a sentence that makes complete sense in context. I promise.

Take your yolks to the Egg Shrine, exchange them for outfits, and celebrate the spirit of a cartoon egg that can't quite be bothered. Gudetama would want you to make the effort, probably.

Cogimyun's birthday runs from May 5th to May 11th, giving the little flour fairy her first proper celebration as part of the crew. A special birthday quest unlocks during the week, with Wheatflour-themed rewards waiting at the end of it. Short, sweet, and very on brand.

If you've not checked in recently, it's also worth noting that the City Town DLC landed a couple of weeks back, and it's a significant addition. A whole new urban region, around 30 hours of content, 90 side-quests, and a cityscape that somehow manages to be just as relentlessly cheerful as the rest of the island.

New Sanrio mascot U*SA*HA*NA is your guide around the city and helps you set up the Imagination Cafe, which you can actually run and cook in. Seven new visitors, new customisation options, and the debut of fan-favourite Kirimichan round things out.

It's a lot of content for what is ostensibly a sim about being nice to cartoon characters on a tropical island. No complaints, though.

If you're after more in the same cosy space, our list of the best games like Stardew Valley is a good place to start.