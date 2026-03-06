Arranger, the critically acclaimed tile-switching puzzler, comes to Google Play and the iOS App Store

Out on a storefront near you

For my last news piece of the day, we have something of a treat, especially for puzzle fans. That's because Arranger, the critically acclaimed tile-switching puzzler from Furniture & Mattress, is finally breaking free of the Netflix world and making its way to the iOS App Store and Google Play!

The best part? You can play it right now, and it's free to try, meaning you can give it a go before making that full purchase. Arranger has rightfully accrued quite a bit of positive critical reception over the past year or two since it first launched, not least from us in our own review of the puzzler!

Arranger has a simple premise. You play the orphaned Jemme, who tries to break free of her adoptive village and go out exploring the world. The one snag? Jemma quite literally moves the earth when she does, causing everything on a given axis to shift with her motions.

Up up, down down, left right-

It's a simple mechanic, but the best puzzlers always have a single seemingly straightforward action that, when done right, can quickly snowball into something spectacular. In the case of Arranger, you won't just be avoiding ending up stuck in a dead end; you'll also be taking out enemies and booting your way through obstacles.

And for you soundtrack and graphics aficianados there's plenty to enjoy in Arranger, with a snazzy musical score and gorgeous storybook visuals to enjoy. Ultimately, if you like what you see in Arranger, you'll more than likely enjoy what you play too.

If Arranger gives you a taste for solving puzzles, then you'll find it well worth your time to see what else there is to try on mobile. And if you're stuck on where to start, well, just give our list of the best puzzle games on iOS a look!