The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 79 - Fortnite vs the App Store, Netflix Games roster quality, and Guild Wars Reforged ads

On Epic endeavours and multiplayer money

How much are you willing to accept ads into your life? And how do you feel about alternative app stores? We dive into a healthy back-and–forth on all things mobile in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where even a Kpop Demon Hunters-inspired rhythm game is suggested into the ether.

We get right into the big news about Fortnite making its big comeback into iOS App Store, which, if you're not familiar with the whole saga, is eloquently explained by Iwan right off the bat. There's a lot to be said about what this means for developers, companies, and players alike, but at the end of the day, the so-called crusade might soon come to an Epic conclusion.

That said, what do you think about this whole battle? Do you think it's truly altruistic, or is it all just the same thing?

In any case, Will segues into Crawl Tactics next after berating me for my choices on interesting games, which is a mix of Final Fantasy Tactics and Into the Breach vibes on Netflix. Bringing up the subscription service opens up a can of worms, because we do feel like the quality of games on offer has dropped lately, save for maybe Spirit Crossing that's out now. They might still have some sort of saving grace for when a Kpop Demon Hunters game comes out sometime in the future, so fingers crossed.

All this talk about monetisation reminds me of my experience playing Guild Wars Reforged over the weekend, so I go into the specifics of just how the monetisation there works (at least, for its soft-launch phase at the moment). It does seem bizarre that it's got unlockable premium features and ads too at the same time - have any of you ever played an MMORPG with this kind of monetisation? We'd love to know.

Finally, Iwan caps it off with the latest expansion for Where Winds Meet, where you can expect to interact with 3000 NPCs across one million square meters at the Imperial Palace. It's extremely ambitious, but we don't doubt they'll pull it off.

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