What do the massive new Google Play fee cuts actually mean for you and me?

End of an 'epic' saga

Google Play is making major changes thanks to a new agreement with Epic

But what does this mean for you, and will savings be passed on directly?

Short answer: probably. Although you're not likely to see a massive slash in prices either

With the imminent return of Fortniteand Google's massive changes to Google Play policy, it can all seem a bit confusing to digest at once. So, here's the answer to the simple question: What does it all mean for you as a player?

Obviously, the first two major changes are straightforward. The return of Fortnite to Google Play (something we've seen teased more than a few times before) is now set to be imminent, making it much easier to get your hands on. Meanwhile, changes to store policy mean that third-party storefronts will also be much easier to get your hands on.

But what's more interesting is the slashing of the infamous 30% store fee to a mere 5%. For those who don't know, when you're billed on Google Play, 30% of that money goes to Google to compensate them for facilitating the transaction. Basically, it's like a bank fee.

Don't catch Fee-lings

The slashing of this fee is obviously intended to tempt developers to stay with Google Play, which is also opening up access to alternative payment processors, allowing you to make purchases outside the storefront.

The ideal scenario is that these savings are passed directly onto the consumer, meaning that you'll be able to make in-game purchases more cheaply. This could even extend to actual upfront prices for new releases. However, it's important to note that this isn't a certainty and more than likely, you won't see all of that 25% being discounted.

Lastly, this is set to be a gradual process. So keep your excitement tempered by the fact that Google will be slowly rolling out these changes on Android.

Still, overall, it's good news for both players and for developers and publishers alike. We'll just have to wait and see what exactly it means overall. But in the meantime, it should give you another good reason to check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week!