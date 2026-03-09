Overcooked comes to Netflix with guest chefs from K-Pop Demon Hunters and Stranger Things

K-Pop Diner Hunters

Netflix is set to introduce Overcooked! to its service with the debut of All You Can Eat

Playable on television, with your phone as your controller, it features fast-paced co-op action

Not to mention the appearance of characters from popular Netflix properties

Over the years, Netflix has struggled to seemingly turn their gaming subscription into a meaningful way to promote its shows. Sure, there's the occasional spinoff, such as a pixel RPG for Stranger Things or a visual novel for Too Hot to Handle. But nothing truly attention-grabbing for all the family, until now that is.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat sees the latest entry in the hit series arrive on Netflix courtesy of the hit co-op kitchen simulator Overcooked! In essence, it's the same experience, but available to play straight through your television (or computer), with the aid of your smartphone as controllers for yourself and other players.

But Overcooked! All You Can Eat really stands out through the inclusion of characters from popular Netflix properties. That includes Mira, Rumi and Zoey from megahit K-Pop Demon Hunters, Dustin, Eleven and Lucas from Stranger Things, not to mention others from their supporting cast.

Order up

Overcooked! will be very familiar to most of you reading this. But for those who aren't, Overcooked! is a simple co-op chaos simulator where your job is to prep ingredients, whip up dishes, serve them to customers and manage all manner of other moving parts as you aim to keep your restaurant running.

Speaking from experience, it's a stressful and exciting game, and one that offers simple enough controls for older players while having the time crunch that gives younger players plenty to sink their teeth into.

In my opinion, Overcooked! for Netflix really may be a litmus test for the entire project of Netflix Games. First off, it'll look to marry the use of smartphones and television, capitalise on multiplayer, and, well, it's the best shot at getting as many players as possible in.

Still, there's plenty of great indie hits still available on everyone's favourite(?) streaming service. Just take a gander at our list of the best Netflix Games at the moment to see what we think is worth playing!