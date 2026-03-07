Moonlight Peaks is a cosy vampire farming sim coming soon on Android

I suppose you won't be growing garlic, though

Moonlight Peaks launches July 7th for Android

Farm enchanted crops while living as a young vampire

Romance, magical townsfolk, and side activities fill the valley

Cosy life sims are everywhere right now. Farming. Renovating cottages. Befriending the locals. It’s a formula that clearly works. Moonlight Peaks sticks to that familiar rhythm, but with one small adjustment - you happen to be a vampire.

The supernatural life sim has now locked in a July 7th launch, and alongside the previously announced PC version, it’s also arriving on Google Play Games. There are Switch versions in the mix too, but for us mobile players, the important part is that Android will get the same launch window.

The premise is rather amusing. Instead of embracing a dramatic life of darkness and villainy, your character decides they’d rather… farm. Minor complication. Your father is Count Dracula. And like any strict dad, he has certain expectations about how vampires should behave.

Naturally, moving into the Dracula family’s abandoned farmstead is your first step. But the place needs work. Fields to clear, buildings to repair, tools to upgrade. Suddenly, you’re planting enchanted crops, raising the occasional magical animal, and slowly turning your property into a cosy gothic farm.

The town is full of witches, werewolves, and mermaids, but thankfully, everyone seems comfortable living together. Spend enough time, and you’ll learn their stories and the history of Moonlight Peaks itself. Romance is also on the table, with around two dozen possible partners. Immortality does give you a bit more time to figure that part out.

Being a vampire comes with a few practical perks like shapeshifting, spellcasting, and potion brewing too. Perks of the lifestyle, I suppose. Outside the farm, Moonlight Peaks offers the usual small-town distractions too – fishing spots, foraging routes, crafting activities, and even a collectible card game called Nokturna that locals seem rather invested in.

If tending enchanted crops sounds like your sort of evening, you might also want to browse our list of the best farming games on Android.