Nowhere Prophet arrives on iOS and Android with tactical deckbuilding in a desert wasteland

Save the world, technopath leader

Nowhere Prophet launches on mobile after its earlier PC release

Tactical deckbuilder where recruited survivors form your deck

Try-before-you-buy version lets you play the opening for free

I don’t really see the post-apocalyptic setting ever going out of fashion in games - empty highways, rusting machines, and scattered survivors all searching for somewhere safe. Always works. Nowhere Prophet plays in that same wasteland, but from a slightly different angle. And it has now arrived on both iOS and Android.

Nowhere Prophet has been around for a while. After first being announced a decade ago and eventually releasing on PC, the single-player deckbuilder has finally made its way to mobile. The premise is fairly simple – guide a travelling group of refugees across a hostile desert landscape in the hope of reaching a distant place known only as the Crypt.

You step into the robes of the Prophet, a wandering leader with a rather unusual talent – Technopathy, which is the ability to sense and manipulate electrical currents. It sounds esoteric, but in a world littered with broken machines and opportunistic scavengers, that sort of skill ends up being surprisingly practical.

The deckbuilding itself is a little more literal than most. You’re not just collecting spells or abstract abilities. The people travelling with you actually become the cards in your deck. Who you recruit, who survives, and who you bring into battle slowly shape the way your strategy evolves.

Fights unfold on compact battlefields where positioning matters as much as the cards in your hand. Units shuffle around the grid, block incoming attacks, and strike from different angles. The result feels closer to a small tactical skirmish than a traditional card duel.

On mobile, there’s a try-before-you-buy structure. You can play through the opening portion for free, with a single purchase unlocking the rest of the adventure, and mercifully, there are no ads interrupting the experience.

