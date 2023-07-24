Pet Sim X: All you need to know about Doodle Hydra

Why is this secret pet so popular?

Pet Simulator X is one of the most fun experiences you can play on Roblox. With the anniversary celebrations, the developers have released the “Yeet A Pet” update, bringing a new world, pets, currency, and other content for the game’s community to enjoy.

There are tons of unique pets that you can acquire in Pet Simulator X, with each having its own distinctive stats. Among the many pets present inside the Roblox game, Doodle Hydra is one of the most looked-after, thanks to its great rarity and stats.

All the known details about Doodle Hydra are in the section below.

What is the Doodle Hydra in Pet Simulator X

Doodle Hydra is one of the seven pets of the Secret rarity, and it is rarer than all the usual pets you can find. It is basically a re-skin or a doodled version of the Hydra pet, and it looks very appealing when it comes to overall looks.

The pet can be found in the Gem Doodle Egg, which is the costliest egg in the Doodle World. It takes 12.5 million coins to hatch a regular egg, whereas the golden version costs 180 million coins, making it a daunting task to get the Doodle Hydra.

Moreover, since the chances of receiving the Doodle Hydra through the egg aren’t that high, acquiring this Secret pet inside Pet Simulator X can be pretty challenging.

What are the stats of Doodle Hydra in Pet Simulator X?

Doodle Hydra was the first pet to have the base stats in quadrillions, and it is one of the strongest pets that you will be able to find in Pet Simulator X. Having the Doodle Hydra will turn out to be pretty helpful, and it can be quite effective for you.

Listed below are the exact stats that Doodle Hydra possesses in Pet Simulator X:

Base Level: Stats range from 1.65 quadrillion to 1.68 quadrillion

Golden Level: Stats range from 4.95 quadrillion to 5.04 quadrillion

Rainbow Level: Stats range from 11.6 quadrillion to 11.8 quadrillion

Dark Matter Level: Stats range from 33 quadrillion to 33.6 quadrillion

Accordingly, getting the Dark Matter Level of the Doodle Hydra can be game-changing for you as the stats of 33 quadrillion - 33.6 quadrillion is no joke. Aside from this, only a few of the other Secret pets have stats as high as the Doodle Hydra. These incredible statistics are also one of the reasons why this particular pet is incredibly popular amongst the game’s community.

How to get the Doodle Hydra in Pet Simulator X

You might have a common question about how you will be able to get the Doodle Hydra in Pet Simulator X. The simple answer for that is through the Gem Doodle Egg, which has already been specified above.

Besides hatching the egg and praying for your luck, you can also get the Doodle Hydra in Pet Simulator X by trading with other players. Although it might be hard to find someone willing to trade this particular pet, you can search on different platforms and communities of the game to find someone willing to do so.

Apart from these two methods, there are no other ways that you can use to get the Doodle Hydra.

