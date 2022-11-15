AU Reborn tier list of all heroes
AU Reborn is one of the newest Roblox games that has rapidly grown in popularity. This video game offers you various anime heroes - some are powerful, while others are not worth your attention. Our AU Reborn tier list is here to show you which characters are worth investing in. It will be as useful as the list of AU Reborn codes, so make sure to check them out as well!
WHAT IS THE AU REBORN TIER LIST?Before finding out about our AU Reborn tier list, it would be best if you knew what it is. You can easily skip this part of the guide if you know what tier lists are. However, for beginners, this part is important.
The tier list is a special list created by the most experienced players to rate the characters from the weakest to the strongest. Even though most people try to make a tier list according to some objective statistics, there are always some subjective aspects to them. Therefore, on different websites, tier lists might vary slightly. For those of you playing other Roblox experiences, we have A Universal Time tier list, Creatures of Sonaria tier list of all creatures available and a few others that you can check.
Let's dive into the tier list! Tap that big blue button below.
1
SS TIER
- Shisui
- Issei
- Fubuki
- Jonsey
SS TIER includes the most powerful and best heroes in AU Reborn. The only disadvantage of heroes from Tier SS is that it is not that easy to get them. You should spend many hours in the game to unlock them.
ShisuiIf you are a big fan of Naruto, you probably know Shisui. His kotoamatsukami was one of the most powerful skills in Naruto. And in AU Reborn, Shisui is even more potent than in the anime series.
As the first move, he has a Body Flicker, which is a counter-barrage move. Also, if you use this move correctly, you might do a powerful combo, dealing significant damage to your opponent.
The second move is just a tiny AoE attack with approximately 10 damage; nothing interesting.
The third move is a Fireball Jutsu Combo. It is a massive AoE, which deals significant damage to enemies. Most players consider it to be the best move in the entire game.
The fourth and last move is Kotoamatsukami. It is a combo move that can instantly kill a weak enemy.
Moreover, Shisui has a powerful awakening form. He will summon green Susanoo and deal even more damage with Susanoo's skills. So, if you see that your opponent has Shisui, the best option is not to approach him.
IsseiEven though Issei is not as popular as Shisui, he remains one of the best heroes in AU Reborn. He is one of the characters of High School DxD, and the developers took his skills from the anime as well.
The first skill is a Boost. This skill slightly increases your stats, but the main thing you should know is that it has a meagre cooldown. Therefore, you can spam this skill for a quick boost.
The second skill is a Dragon Shot. It is a pretty powerful talent. Moreover, you might start a combo if you use the dragon shot correctly.
The third skill is a Solid Impact Booster, which is just a standard melee attack that deals significant damage.
And the fourth skill is Dragon Impact.
Also, Issei has the awakening mode. While in this mode, he can use boost unlimitedly and 3 more skills: divide, dragon blast (one of the most overpowered skills in the game), and longinus smasher.
FubukiEven though Fubuki is the third in the SS tier, she is one of the most powerful characters in AU Reborn. This beautiful woman from Onepunchman might seem cute and weak at first glance. However, the reality is different. She is one of the deadliest heroes in AU Reborn.
Her first skill is Hell Crusher. It is a combo move that summons a rock from the ground. And while completing it, you will have super armor.
The second skill is Hell Storm. Hell Storm will knock back your opponent, dealing significant damage.
The third move is a Hell Cutter. It is a combo-extending barrage that does slight damage.
And the last move is a Psychic Barrier. Using this skill, Fubuki will create a special shield that can protect her literally from every attack in this game.
Awakening is the most exciting part of Fubuki. While in the awakened form, Fubuki will be able to use 4 moves: Psychic Grip, Psychic Tornado, Psychic Barrier, and Psychic Extinction. You can be sure these moves will eliminate any enemy on your way.
JonseyJonsey is one of the characters in AU Reborn that is not from the anime. It is the main Fortnite hero. Therefore, it is pretty surprising to see Jonsey in this video game. But the fact is that Jonsey is one of the most potent heroes.
The first skill is Mini Shield. At first glance, it might seem that this skill does nothing. However, it is not so. Mini Shield creates small protection for your character, slightly decreasing damage taken.
The second skill is a pump shotgun. This skill deals 12 damage, and it is a combo extender, which is pretty good for the second skill.
The third move is Blue AR. Just like a pump shotgun, it is a combo extender, and it deals 14 damage.
And the last skill in standard mode is Bush. Using it, Jonsey will be transformed into Fornite bush. If you are fighting in the forest, there might appear to be some problems with finding hidden Jonsey.
And while awakening, Jonsey becomes the most powerful hero in the game. First 3 skills will allow you to build Walls, Floor, and Ramp from Fortnite. These elements can be used as protection or just for fun. Moreover, you can use them unlimitedly.
And the last skill is 200 Pumped. It deals 33 damage, and it is a combo extender.
2
S TIER
- Garou
- Tsuna
- Tanjiro Kamado
- Yugi
- Yor Forget
- Gojo Satoru
The foremost thing you should know is that Tier S includes mighty heroes who might become Tier SS in the future. And if you are skilled enough using Tier S characters, you can easily defeat less experienced players who use Tier SS heroes.
Special attention in this list should be paid to Tanjiro Kamado. The main protagonist of Demon Slayer is way more potent than other heroes in Tier S. However, you should be well-skilled to yield the best results when playing with Tanjiro Kamado.
3
A TIER
- Janeki
- Hit
- Boa
Characters from Tier A are perfect for average gamers. Nothing is challenging about getting them, and they are competitive in usual battles. Of course, you will not be able to win Shisui or Tsuna. But you can easily dominate over heroes from tiers B and C.
As for the best AU Reborn characters from tier A, the truth is that there is no best hero. They are approximately the same. Therefore, the best way to estimate who is the most powerful is to play all of them and decide for yourself.
4
B TIER
- Fabuli Unfinished
- Con Naruto
- Asuna
Heroes from Tier B are the best option for beginners. They are perfectly suitable to train your skills and improve your understanding of the game. Of course, you will lose most fights playing heroes from Tier B. However, nowadays, there is no better alternative for beginners. And you should pay special attention to Naruto. He is pretty powerful and can be competitive against Tier A heroes.
5
C TIER
- Kirito Unfinished
- Kefla Unfinished
As evident, Tier C is the last Tier in AU Reborn. It includes only 2 characters: Kirito Unfinished and Kefla Unfinished. And the fact is that they are so weak that it is not recommended to play them even for beginners.
In conclusion, there are 5 Tiers in AU Reborn: SS, S, A, B, C. The best Tier is Tier SS, which includes only 4 heroes. And the most significant Tier is Tier S which contains 6 characters. The only thing you should remember is that Tier Lists change over time. Therefore, try to use only up-to-date information about AU Reborn if you want to win. And for this, make sure to bookmark this page and check it in the future!
KoF All Star tier list of all fighters