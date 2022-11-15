AU Reborn tier list of all heroes

Shisui

SS TIER includes the most powerful and best heroes in AU Reborn. The only disadvantage of heroes from Tier SS is that it is not that easy to get them. You should spend many hours in the game to unlock them.

If you are a big fan of Naruto, you probably know Shisui. His kotoamatsukami was one of the most powerful skills in Naruto. And in AU Reborn, Shisui is even more potent than in the anime series.

As the first move, he has a Body Flicker, which is a counter-barrage move. Also, if you use this move correctly, you might do a powerful combo, dealing significant damage to your opponent.

The second move is just a tiny AoE attack with approximately 10 damage; nothing interesting.

The third move is a Fireball Jutsu Combo. It is a massive AoE, which deals significant damage to enemies. Most players consider it to be the best move in the entire game.

The fourth and last move is Kotoamatsukami. It is a combo move that can instantly kill a weak enemy.

Moreover, Shisui has a powerful awakening form. He will summon green Susanoo and deal even more damage with Susanoo's skills. So, if you see that your opponent has Shisui, the best option is not to approach him.

Even though Issei is not as popular as Shisui, he remains one of the best heroes in AU Reborn. He is one of the characters of High School DxD, and the developers took his skills from the anime as well.

The first skill is a Boost. This skill slightly increases your stats, but the main thing you should know is that it has a meagre cooldown. Therefore, you can spam this skill for a quick boost.

The second skill is a Dragon Shot. It is a pretty powerful talent. Moreover, you might start a combo if you use the dragon shot correctly.

The third skill is a Solid Impact Booster, which is just a standard melee attack that deals significant damage.

And the fourth skill is Dragon Impact.

Also, Issei has the awakening mode. While in this mode, he can use boost unlimitedly and 3 more skills: divide, dragon blast (one of the most overpowered skills in the game), and longinus smasher.

Even though Fubuki is the third in the SS tier, she is one of the most powerful characters in AU Reborn. This beautiful woman from Onepunchman might seem cute and weak at first glance. However, the reality is different. She is one of the deadliest heroes in AU Reborn.

Her first skill is Hell Crusher. It is a combo move that summons a rock from the ground. And while completing it, you will have super armor.

The second skill is Hell Storm. Hell Storm will knock back your opponent, dealing significant damage.

The third move is a Hell Cutter. It is a combo-extending barrage that does slight damage.

And the last move is a Psychic Barrier. Using this skill, Fubuki will create a special shield that can protect her literally from every attack in this game.

Awakening is the most exciting part of Fubuki. While in the awakened form, Fubuki will be able to use 4 moves: Psychic Grip, Psychic Tornado, Psychic Barrier, and Psychic Extinction. You can be sure these moves will eliminate any enemy on your way.

Jonsey is one of the characters in AU Reborn that is not from the anime. It is the main Fortnite hero. Therefore, it is pretty surprising to see Jonsey in this video game. But the fact is that Jonsey is one of the most potent heroes.

The first skill is Mini Shield. At first glance, it might seem that this skill does nothing. However, it is not so. Mini Shield creates small protection for your character, slightly decreasing damage taken.

The second skill is a pump shotgun. This skill deals 12 damage, and it is a combo extender, which is pretty good for the second skill.

The third move is Blue AR. Just like a pump shotgun, it is a combo extender, and it deals 14 damage.

And the last skill in standard mode is Bush. Using it, Jonsey will be transformed into Fornite bush. If you are fighting in the forest, there might appear to be some problems with finding hidden Jonsey.

And while awakening, Jonsey becomes the most powerful hero in the game. First 3 skills will allow you to build Walls, Floor, and Ramp from Fortnite. These elements can be used as protection or just for fun. Moreover, you can use them unlimitedly.

And the last skill is 200 Pumped. It deals 33 damage, and it is a combo extender.