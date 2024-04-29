Cardio Quest lets you turn your workout into a fantasy battle

Utilise your heart rate to fight in this AFK RPG

Cardio Quest challenges you to get up and move by tracking your heartbeat in this RPG

Take on monsters, crawl through dungeons and conquer quests

But what's detracting from an innovative concept? Let's find out

Working out can be miserable for most, sure the rewards are great but there's a reason motivating yourself to get off the couch and get into the gym is so difficult. So that's why there's an entire subgenre of games dedicated to making the experience of working out fun, and one of the latest of these is Cardio Quest.

As the name implies, Cardio Quest uses your phone to track your heart rate and translates that into battle damage as your own custom hero dungeon crawls through a variety of quests. Essentially, the better your workout, the better you do. Simple, effective and engaging at giving you some immediate rewards for getting in your exercise.

Cardio Quest offers an innovative core mechanic and some very nice 3D renders, the only caveat is the obvious use of some AI art throughout the game. It's a shame as well because these tend to clash quite abruptly with the Warcraft-like homage of the chunky 3D characters and their equipment. Hopefully, sometime down the line, we might see an update that adds some proper art.

Still, if you can forgive that, you can have a go at pumping up your workout with a fresh fantasy infusion by checking out Cardio Quest on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

We actually wrote about the idea of AI art in games a while back, and it is a real shame to see a game that looks otherwise well-crafted take a shortcut like that. Especially since marrying an AFK RPG and fitness tracker is a pretty smart idea.

Still, if you're put off by that then don't fret.