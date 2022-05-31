Poetic Pop Quiz AFK Arena - Questions and answers (May 2022)
The latest event in AFK Arena is called the Poetic Pop Quiz and it's a fun little event where the players' knowledge about the game is tested. Every single day a new set of 5 questions will pop up, and see who paid the most attention to the games' lore and heroes.
In all honesty, though, you won't even need to bother with that, because we've got all the pop quiz answers that you need. So without further ado, let's dive right in!
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz rewardsBefore you wonder whether or not it's worth even trying out the Poetic Pop Quiz in AFK Arena, it's worth checking out the rewards. By correctly answering a number of questions, you can earn a bunch of items, including Diamonds and Faction Scrolls!
- Answer 10 questions: 10 Common Hero Scrolls
- Answer 20 questions: 2000 Diamonds
- Answer 30 questions: 10 Faction Scrolls
- Answer 40 questions: 1 Reward Choice Chest
If you're not sure about the Reward Choice Chest, it's by far the best out of all the rewards; it lets players choose their desired reward from the following list:
- 5k Poe Coins
- 500 Twisted Essence
- 25 Emblem Choice Chests
- 500 Elemental Shards
- 250 Elemental Cores
In order to maximize your rewards, it's best you log in every single day (so, don't miss one!) and take part in the quiz. By day 8, you will reach the maximum rewards. And what to do if you miss a day? Simple - use 100 Diamonds to check in on the missed day.
Of course, if you're looking to claim some rewards without breaking a sweat, you can always use some of our AFK Arena codes.
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 1
- These are the answers for the first day of Poetic Pop Quiz, May 29th
|Question
|Answer
|Who is Fawkes - Death's Defeat's accomplice?
|Raine - Death's Denier
|What was Oscar - The True Gentleman's previous profession?
|Hitman
|What acute sense does Lyca - Keeper of Glades have that no one has?
|Smell
|After using the skill "Winds of Fury", how many seconds is Thane - The Veiled Wind granted a shield for?
|8
|In the current version of the game, gear can be enhanced to reach a total of how many stars?
|5 Stars
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 2
- These are the answers for the second day of Poetic Pop Quiz, May 30th
|Question
|Answer
|Which of the following is NOT another name for Alna - The Frozen Mother?
|The Winter Warrior
|After using his Ultimate Skill "Soul Feast", while his shield exists, how much damage does Daimon take that is intended for his allies?
|35%
|What colour are Audrae - The Chaotic Star's eyes?
|Blue
|What did Rowan - The Roamer once receive as a gift?
|Duck
|Opening the Soren Team Hunting feature requires the expenditure of what?
|Guild Activity Points
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 3
- These are the answers for the third day of Poetic Pop Quiz, May 31st
|Question
|Answer
|Which of the following is a bounty hunter?
|Fawkes - Death's Defeat
|How many snakes has Thesku - The Serpent Charmer raised?
|4
|How many Soulstones are required to summon a hero?
|60
|How much of an attribute bonus is granted for using 4 heroes of the same faction in formation together?
|15%
|What effect does Rowan - The Roamer's Signature Item Skill have?
|Energy Recovery
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 4
- These are the answers for the fourth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 1st
|Question
|Answer
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 5
- These are the answers for the fifth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 2nd
|Question
|Answer
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 6
- These are the answers for the sixth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 3rd
|Question
|Answer
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 7
- These are the answers for the seventh day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 4th
|Question
|Answer
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 8
- These are the answers for the eighth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 5th
|Question
|Answer
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 9
- These are the answers for the ninth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 6th
|Question
|Answer
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 10
- These are the answers for the tenth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 7th
|Question
|Answer
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 11
- These are the answers for the tenth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 8th
|Question
|Answer
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 12
- These are the answers for the tenth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 9th
|Question
|Answer
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
|TBD
|-
1
February 2022 Pop Quiz Questions and answers
- These are the answers for the first day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 16th
|Question
|Answer
|What kind of enemies will Lucretia skill ‘Deathwish” allow her to hunt down?
|Enemy with the highest attack rating
|After players worked together to destroy The Devourer, when did ‘The Cleansed Realm’ appear on the world map?
|May 2021
|Currently, how many times a day can players receive gifts from their friends at The Oak Inn?
|3
|Who did Thali - Maniacal Mage rescue through a prison heist?
|Kren - The Fanatical
|What does Morael - Queen of Stars believe in?
|Order
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 2
- These are the answers for the second day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 17th
|Question
|Answer
|In the current version of the game, players cannot exchange which of these heroes at the Labyrinth Store?
|Rosaline
|According to Pippa - The Muddled Magician, what is the benefit of learning teleportation magic?
|Easier transportation of acorns
|Which of these ways can you get Flawless Droplets?
|Ascending an Elite hero to a new tier
|Which of these things can Respen create?
|Wind Swallows
|What was Raku - The Rascal’s birthday present to Peggy - The Precious Pearl?
|A multicoloured conch
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 3
- These are the answers for the third day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 18th
|Question
|Answer
|In the current version of the game, what is the maximum number of friends a player can have?
|40
|Which of these will increase the number of draws from the Hero Choice Pack?
|Illuminating Starbursts in the Field of Stars
|Which season is all year round in the Peaks of Time’s Wondrous Pouch instance, “Forest Mania”?
|Winter
|What do Mishka - The Wild Child’s wolf companions do when she dies?
|Run away with their tails between their legs
|Which of these does Shemira’s Ultimate skill release?
|Souls
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 4
- These are the answers for the fourth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 19th
|Question
|Answer
|What is the name of Thesku’s red pet snake?
|Szetzu
|Which of these is NOT a way to gain VIP Experience?
|Completing Daily Quests
|What is the maximum number of mercenaries that a player can hire simultaneously from their friends per week?
|3
|Which of these Twisted Realm bosses will summon Dreafs to fight?
|Demonic Entity
|Which of these Hypogean heroes was once human?
|Lucretia - The Betrayed
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 5
- These are the answers for the fifth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 20th
|Question
|Answer
|What is the name of the place located on the far left side of the map?
|The Island of the Banished
|Which of the following comes from the Legends’ Challenger Tournament?
|Gladiator Coins
|Which of these currencies can be used in the Barracks?
|Hero Coins
|Which of these is NOT a hero of “The Gallant Three” union?
|Rigby - Brewmaster
|Which attribute reduces the Critical Strike damage received by a hero?
|Crit Damage Resistance
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 6
- These are the answers for the sixth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 21st
|Question
|Answer
|Which Faction was Granit with for an extended period before joining the Maulers?
|Wilders
|What animal carries The Oak Inn on its back in Ranhorn?
|Whale
|Dimensional Keys can be obtained by illuminating the Starburst in which Field of Stars constellation?
|The Obsidian Finch
|What are Kren - The Fanatical’s two weapons called?
|Hot Stuff & Lady
|When does the effect of Talene’s ‘The Solaran Realm’ trigger?
|When allied heroes deal Critical Strike damage
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 7
- These are the answers for the seventh day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 22nd
|Question
|Answer
|Pippa - The Muddled Magician’s Ultimate skill, ‘Pippa’s Imitation’, CANNOT imitate which of these?
|Lyca - Keeper of Glades
|How many times per day can I collect Fast Rewards for free?
|1
|Which of these heroes is Raku - The Rascal’s friend?
|Pippa
|What is the maximum amount of Critical Strike damage a hero can achieve through Crit Damage Amplification?
|290%
|What is the name of the little critter in Astar’s front pocket?
|Tam
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 8
- These are the answers for the eighth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 23rd
|Question
|Answer
|Which of the following heroes is not a tank?
|Lyca
|Which of these is NOT a function available at the Rickety Cart in Ranhorn?
|Ascend Hero
|Which of these is NOT one of Talene - The Resurging Flame’s skills?
|Phoenix Rising
|Which of these is NOT a hero of ‘The Traveling Trio’ union?
|Peggy
|What species’ corpses are found in ‘Chapter 36 - Dragon’s Rest’ on the world map?
|Dragon
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 9
- These are the answers for the ninth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 24th
|Question
|Answer
|How many marksmen does Peggy - The Precious Pearl summon when she uses the skill ‘Royal Marksman’?
|5
|Which Mauler hero stole Ankhira’s venom?
|Vurk - The Devious
|Which of these following stores has a refresher timer which is different from other stores?
|Barracks
|Which of these is a Lightbearer hero?
|Morrow - The Dark Crow
|Which of these heroes CANNOT change the weather in a battle?
|Desira - The Sinister Siren
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 10
- These are the answers for the tenth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 25th
|Question
|Answer
|At the beginning of battle, how many companions does Kren - The Fanatical summon to place mines in the enemy’s backline?
|5
|Which of these heroes does NOT have Fire skills?
|Seirus - Savior of the Sea
|Which of the following structures is not in the Arcane Labyrinth?
|Wall of Legends
|Before becoming a warrior, what was Khasos - The Unruly’s identity?
|Slave
|What was Oscar - True Gentleman’s codename when he was an assassin?
|The Mannered Knife
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 11
- These are the answers for the tenth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 26th
|Question
|Answer
|When Haelus - The Crafter uses his Ultimate Skill, what is the maximum number of obelisks that can be summoned simultaneously?
|1
|Which of the following quotes is NOT spoken by a retired soldier in The Oak Inn's Workshop?
|You need repairing
|How many articles of furniture can a hero hold?
|9
|Which of these is a Hypogean hero?
|Framton - Devourer of Flames
|What type of soldier did Walker - The Lone Ranger serve as before quitting the army?
|Rifleman
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 12
- These are the answers for the tenth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 27th
|Question
|Answer
|Which of these is NOT one-eyed?
|Ferael - Doomwhisper
|Who raised Gwyneth - The Fair Maiden like a father?
|Hendrik - The Defender
|Which two heroes comprise the Lightbringers Union?
|Lucius - Lightbringer & Belinda - Beam of Hope
|After unlocking the Exclusive Furniture skill, what is the maximum number of Infernal Beams that Zikis - The Languid's Ultimate skill fires?
|24
|This hero is a close friend of Fawkes and often accompanies him on adventures. Which hero is it?
|Raine - Death's Denier
2
February 2022 Pop Quiz Questions and answers
- These are the answers for the first day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 16th
|Question
|Answer
|What kind of enemies will Lucretia skill ‘Deathwish” allow her to hunt down?
|Enemy with the highest attack rating
|After players worked together to destroy The Devourer, when did ‘The Cleansed Realm’ appear on the world map?
|May 2021
|Currently, how many times a day can players receive gifts from their friends at The Oak Inn?
|3
|Who did Thali - Maniacal Mage rescue through a prison heist?
|Kren - The Fanatical
|What does Morael - Queen of Stars believe in?
|Order
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 2
- These are the answers for the second day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 17th
|Question
|Answer
|In the current version of the game, players cannot exchange which of these heroes at the Labyrinth Store?
|Rosaline
|According to Pippa - The Muddled Magician, what is the benefit of learning teleportation magic?
|Easier transportation of acorns
|Which of these ways can you get Flawless Droplets?
|Ascending an Elite hero to a new tier
|Which of these things can Respen create?
|Wind Swallows
|What was Raku - The Rascal’s birthday present to Peggy - The Precious Pearl?
|A multicoloured conch
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 3
- These are the answers for the third day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 18th
|Question
|Answer
|In the current version of the game, what is the maximum number of friends a player can have?
|40
|Which of these will increase the number of draws from the Hero Choice Pack?
|Illuminating Starbursts in the Field of Stars
|Which season is all year round in the Peaks of Time’s Wondrous Pouch instance, “Forest Mania”?
|Winter
|What do Mishka - The Wild Child’s wolf companions do when she dies?
|Run away with their tails between their legs
|Which of these does Shemira’s Ultimate skill release?
|Souls
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 4
- These are the answers for the fourth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 19th
|Question
|Answer
|What is the name of Thesku’s red pet snake?
|Szetzu
|Which of these is NOT a way to gain VIP Experience?
|Completing Daily Quests
|What is the maximum number of mercenaries that a player can hire simultaneously from their friends per week?
|3
|Which of these Twisted Realm bosses will summon Dreafs to fight?
|Demonic Entity
|Which of these Hypogean heroes was once human?
|Lucretia - The Betrayed
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 5
- These are the answers for the fifth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 20th
|Question
|Answer
|What is the name of the place located on the far left side of the map?
|The Island of the Banished
|Which of the following comes from the Legends’ Challenger Tournament?
|Gladiator Coins
|Which of these currencies can be used in the Barracks?
|Hero Coins
|Which of these is NOT a hero of “The Gallant Three” union?
|Rigby - Brewmaster
|Which attribute reduces the Critical Strike damage received by a hero?
|Crit Damage Resistance
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 6
- These are the answers for the sixth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 21st
|Question
|Answer
|Which Faction was Granit with for an extended period before joining the Maulers?
|Wilders
|What animal carries The Oak Inn on its back in Ranhorn?
|Whale
|Dimensional Keys can be obtained by illuminating the Starburst in which Field of Stars constellation?
|The Obsidian Finch
|What are Kren - The Fanatical’s two weapons called?
|Hot Stuff & Lady
|When does the effect of Talene’s ‘The Solaran Realm’ trigger?
|When allied heroes deal Critical Strike damage
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 7
- These are the answers for the seventh day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 22nd
|Question
|Answer
|Pippa - The Muddled Magician’s Ultimate skill, ‘Pippa’s Imitation’, CANNOT imitate which of these?
|Lyca - Keeper of Glades
|How many times per day can I collect Fast Rewards for free?
|1
|Which of these heroes is Raku - The Rascal’s friend?
|Pippa
|What is the maximum amount of Critical Strike damage a hero can achieve through Crit Damage Amplification?
|290%
|What is the name of the little critter in Astar’s front pocket?
|Tam
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 8
- These are the answers for the eighth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 23rd
|Question
|Answer
|Which of the following heroes is not a tank?
|Lyca
|Which of these is NOT a function available at the Rickety Cart in Ranhorn?
|Ascend Hero
|Which of these is NOT one of Talene - The Resurging Flame’s skills?
|Phoenix Rising
|Which of these is NOT a hero of ‘The Traveling Trio’ union?
|Peggy
|What species’ corpses are found in ‘Chapter 36 - Dragon’s Rest’ on the world map?
|Dragon
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 9
- These are the answers for the ninth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 24th
|Question
|Answer
|How many marksmen does Peggy - The Precious Pearl summon when she uses the skill ‘Royal Marksman’?
|5
|Which Mauler hero stole Ankhira’s venom?
|Vurk - The Devious
|Which of these following stores has a refresher timer which is different from other stores?
|Barracks
|Which of these is a Lightbearer hero?
|Morrow - The Dark Crow
|Which of these heroes CANNOT change the weather in a battle?
|Desira - The Sinister Siren
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 10
- These are the answers for the tenth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 25th
|Question
|Answer
|At the beginning of battle, how many companions does Kren - The Fanatical summon to place mines in the enemy’s backline?
|5
|Which of these heroes does NOT have Fire skills?
|Seirus - Savior of the Sea
|Which of the following structures is not in the Arcane Labyrinth?
|Wall of Legends
|Before becoming a warrior, what was Khasos - The Unruly’s identity?
|Slave
|What was Oscar - True Gentleman’s codename when he was an assassin?
|The Mannered Knife
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 11
- These are the answers for the tenth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 26th
|Question
|Answer
|When Haelus - The Crafter uses his Ultimate Skill, what is the maximum number of obelisks that can be summoned simultaneously?
|1
|Which of the following quotes is NOT spoken by a retired soldier in The Oak Inn's Workshop?
|You need repairing
|How many articles of furniture can a hero hold?
|9
|Which of these is a Hypogean hero?
|Framton - Devourer of Flames
|What type of soldier did Walker - The Lone Ranger serve as before quitting the army?
|Rifleman
AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 12
- These are the answers for the tenth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 27th
|Question
|Answer
|Which of these is NOT one-eyed?
|Ferael - Doomwhisper
|Who raised Gwyneth - The Fair Maiden like a father?
|Hendrik - The Defender
|Which two heroes comprise the Lightbringers Union?
|Lucius - Lightbringer & Belinda - Beam of Hope
|After unlocking the Exclusive Furniture skill, what is the maximum number of Infernal Beams that Zikis - The Languid's Ultimate skill fires?
|24
|This hero is a close friend of Fawkes and often accompanies him on adventures. Which hero is it?
|Raine - Death's Denier