Poetic Pop Quiz AFK Arena - Questions and answers (May 2022)

The latest event in AFK Arena is called the Poetic Pop Quiz and it's a fun little event where the players' knowledge about the game is tested. Every single day a new set of 5 questions will pop up, and see who paid the most attention to the games' lore and heroes.

In all honesty, though, you won't even need to bother with that, because we've got all the pop quiz answers that you need. So without further ado, let's dive right in!

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz rewards

Answer 10 questions: 10 Common Hero Scrolls

Answer 20 questions: 2000 Diamonds

Answer 30 questions: 10 Faction Scrolls

Answer 40 questions: 1 Reward Choice Chest

Before you wonder whether or not it's worth even trying out the Poetic Pop Quiz in AFK Arena, it's worth checking out the rewards. By correctly answering a number of questions, you can earn a bunch of items, including Diamonds and Faction Scrolls!

If you're not sure about the Reward Choice Chest, it's by far the best out of all the rewards; it lets players choose their desired reward from the following list:

5k Poe Coins

500 Twisted Essence

25 Emblem Choice Chests

500 Elemental Shards

250 Elemental Cores

In order to maximize your rewards, it's best you log in every single day (so, don't miss one!) and take part in the quiz. By day 8, you will reach the maximum rewards. And what to do if you miss a day? Simple - use 100 Diamonds to check in on the missed day.

Of course, if you're looking to claim some rewards without breaking a sweat, you can always use some of our AFK Arena codes.

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 1

These are the answers for the first day of Poetic Pop Quiz, May 29th

Question Answer Who is Fawkes - Death's Defeat's accomplice? Raine - Death's Denier What was Oscar - The True Gentleman's previous profession? Hitman What acute sense does Lyca - Keeper of Glades have that no one has? Smell After using the skill "Winds of Fury", how many seconds is Thane - The Veiled Wind granted a shield for? 8 In the current version of the game, gear can be enhanced to reach a total of how many stars? 5 Stars

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 2

These are the answers for the second day of Poetic Pop Quiz, May 30th

Question Answer Which of the following is NOT another name for Alna - The Frozen Mother? The Winter Warrior After using his Ultimate Skill "Soul Feast", while his shield exists, how much damage does Daimon take that is intended for his allies? 35% What colour are Audrae - The Chaotic Star's eyes? Blue What did Rowan - The Roamer once receive as a gift? Duck Opening the Soren Team Hunting feature requires the expenditure of what? Guild Activity Points

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 3

These are the answers for the third day of Poetic Pop Quiz, May 31st

Question Answer Which of the following is a bounty hunter? Fawkes - Death's Defeat How many snakes has Thesku - The Serpent Charmer raised? 4 How many Soulstones are required to summon a hero? 60 How much of an attribute bonus is granted for using 4 heroes of the same faction in formation together? 15% What effect does Rowan - The Roamer's Signature Item Skill have? Energy Recovery

