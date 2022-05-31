How Tos

Poetic Pop Quiz AFK Arena - Questions and answers (May 2022)

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| AFK Arena
Poetic Pop Quiz AFK Arena - Questions and answers (May 2022)

The latest event in AFK Arena is called the Poetic Pop Quiz and it's a fun little event where the players' knowledge about the game is tested. Every single day a new set of 5 questions will pop up, and see who paid the most attention to the games' lore and heroes.

In all honesty, though, you won't even need to bother with that, because we've got all the pop quiz answers that you need. So without further ado, let's dive right in! 

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz rewards

Before you wonder whether or not it's worth even trying out the Poetic Pop Quiz in AFK Arena, it's worth checking out the rewards. By correctly answering a number of questions, you can earn a bunch of items, including Diamonds and Faction Scrolls! 

  • Answer 10 questions: 10 Common Hero Scrolls
  • Answer 20 questions: 2000 Diamonds
  • Answer 30 questions: 10 Faction Scrolls
  • Answer 40 questions: 1 Reward Choice Chest

If you're not sure about the Reward Choice Chest, it's by far the best out of all the rewards; it lets players choose their desired reward from the following list:

  • 5k Poe Coins
  • 500 Twisted Essence
  • 25 Emblem Choice Chests
  • 500 Elemental Shards
  • 250 Elemental Cores

In order to maximize your rewards, it's best you log in every single day (so, don't miss one!) and take part in the quiz. By day 8, you will reach the maximum rewards. And what to do if you miss a day? Simple - use 100 Diamonds to check in on the missed day. 

Of course, if you're looking to claim some rewards without breaking a sweat, you can always use some of our AFK Arena codes.

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 1

  • These are the answers for the first day of Poetic Pop Quiz, May 29th
QuestionAnswer
Who is Fawkes - Death's Defeat's accomplice? Raine - Death's Denier
What was Oscar - The True Gentleman's previous profession? Hitman
What acute sense does Lyca - Keeper of Glades have that no one has? Smell
After using the skill "Winds of Fury", how many seconds is Thane - The Veiled Wind granted a shield for? 8
In the current version of the game, gear can be enhanced to reach a total of how many stars? 5 Stars

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 2

  • These are the answers for the second day of Poetic Pop Quiz, May 30th
QuestionAnswer
Which of the following is NOT another name for Alna - The Frozen Mother? The Winter Warrior
After using his Ultimate Skill "Soul Feast", while his shield exists, how much damage does Daimon take that is intended for his allies? 35%
What colour are Audrae - The Chaotic Star's eyes?  Blue
What did Rowan - The Roamer once receive as a gift? Duck
Opening the Soren Team Hunting feature requires the expenditure of what? Guild Activity Points

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 3

  • These are the answers for the third day of Poetic Pop Quiz, May 31st
QuestionAnswer
Which of the following is a bounty hunter? Fawkes - Death's Defeat
How many snakes has Thesku - The Serpent Charmer raised? 4
How many Soulstones are required to summon a hero? 60
How much of an attribute bonus is granted for using 4 heroes of the same faction in formation together? 15%
What effect does Rowan - The Roamer's Signature Item Skill have? Energy Recovery

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 4

  • These are the answers for the fourth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 1st
QuestionAnswer
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 5

  • These are the answers for the fifth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 2nd
QuestionAnswer
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 6

  • These are the answers for the sixth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 3rd
QuestionAnswer
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 7

  • These are the answers for the seventh day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 4th
QuestionAnswer
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 8

  • These are the answers for the eighth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 5th
QuestionAnswer
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 9

  • These are the answers for the ninth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 6th
QuestionAnswer
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 10

  • These are the answers for the tenth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 7th
QuestionAnswer
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 11

  • These are the answers for the tenth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 8th
QuestionAnswer
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 12

  • These are the answers for the tenth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, June 9th
QuestionAnswer
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
TBD -
February 2022 Pop Quiz Questions and answers

  • These are the answers for the first day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 16th
QuestionAnswer
What kind of enemies will Lucretia skill ‘Deathwish” allow her to hunt down? Enemy with the highest attack rating
After players worked together to destroy The Devourer, when did ‘The Cleansed Realm’ appear on the world map? May 2021
Currently, how many times a day can players receive gifts from their friends at The Oak Inn? 3
Who did Thali - Maniacal Mage rescue through a prison heist? Kren - The Fanatical
What does Morael - Queen of Stars believe in? Order

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 2

  • These are the answers for the second day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 17th
QuestionAnswer
In the current version of the game, players cannot exchange which of these heroes at the Labyrinth Store? Rosaline
According to Pippa - The Muddled Magician, what is the benefit of learning teleportation magic? Easier transportation of acorns
Which of these ways can you get Flawless Droplets? Ascending an Elite hero to a new tier
Which of these things can Respen create? Wind Swallows
What was Raku - The Rascal’s birthday present to Peggy - The Precious Pearl? A multicoloured conch

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 3

  • These are the answers for the third day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 18th
QuestionAnswer
In the current version of the game, what is the maximum number of friends a player can have? 40
Which of these will increase the number of draws from the Hero Choice Pack? Illuminating Starbursts in the Field of Stars
Which season is all year round in the Peaks of Time’s Wondrous Pouch instance, “Forest Mania”? Winter
What do Mishka - The Wild Child’s wolf companions do when she dies? Run away with their tails between their legs
Which of these does Shemira’s Ultimate skill release? Souls

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 4

  • These are the answers for the fourth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 19th
QuestionAnswer
What is the name of Thesku’s red pet snake? Szetzu
Which of these is NOT a way to gain VIP Experience? Completing Daily Quests
What is the maximum number of mercenaries that a player can hire simultaneously from their friends per week? 3
Which of these Twisted Realm bosses will summon Dreafs to fight? Demonic Entity
Which of these Hypogean heroes was once human? Lucretia - The Betrayed

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 5

  • These are the answers for the fifth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 20th
QuestionAnswer
What is the name of the place located on the far left side of the map? The Island of the Banished
Which of the following comes from the Legends’ Challenger Tournament? Gladiator Coins
Which of these currencies can be used in the Barracks? Hero Coins
Which of these is NOT a hero of “The Gallant Three” union? Rigby - Brewmaster
Which attribute reduces the Critical Strike damage received by a hero? Crit Damage Resistance

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 6

  • These are the answers for the sixth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 21st
QuestionAnswer
Which Faction was Granit with for an extended period before joining the Maulers? Wilders
What animal carries The Oak Inn on its back in Ranhorn? Whale
Dimensional Keys can be obtained by illuminating the Starburst in which Field of Stars constellation? The Obsidian Finch
What are Kren - The Fanatical’s two weapons called? Hot Stuff & Lady
When does the effect of Talene’s ‘The Solaran Realm’ trigger? When allied heroes deal Critical Strike damage

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 7

  • These are the answers for the seventh day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 22nd
QuestionAnswer
Pippa - The Muddled Magician’s Ultimate skill, ‘Pippa’s Imitation’, CANNOT imitate which of these? Lyca - Keeper of Glades
How many times per day can I collect Fast Rewards for free? 1
Which of these heroes is Raku - The Rascal’s friend? Pippa
What is the maximum amount of Critical Strike damage a hero can achieve through Crit Damage Amplification? 290%
What is the name of the little critter in Astar’s front pocket? Tam

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 8

  • These are the answers for the eighth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 23rd
QuestionAnswer
Which of the following heroes is not a tank? Lyca
Which of these is NOT a function available at the Rickety Cart in Ranhorn? Ascend Hero
Which of these is NOT one of Talene - The Resurging Flame’s skills? Phoenix Rising
Which of these is NOT a hero of ‘The Traveling Trio’ union? Peggy
What species’ corpses are found in ‘Chapter 36 - Dragon’s Rest’ on the world map? Dragon

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 9

  • These are the answers for the ninth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 24th
QuestionAnswer
How many marksmen does Peggy - The Precious Pearl summon when she uses the skill ‘Royal Marksman’? 5
Which Mauler hero stole Ankhira’s venom? Vurk - The Devious
Which of these following stores has a refresher timer which is different from other stores? Barracks
Which of these is a Lightbearer hero?  Morrow - The Dark Crow
Which of these heroes CANNOT change the weather in a battle? Desira - The Sinister Siren

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 10

  • These are the answers for the tenth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 25th
QuestionAnswer
At the beginning of battle, how many companions does Kren - The Fanatical summon to place mines in the enemy’s backline? 5
Which of these heroes does NOT have Fire skills? Seirus - Savior of the Sea
Which of the following structures is not in the Arcane Labyrinth? Wall of Legends
Before becoming a warrior, what was Khasos - The Unruly’s identity? Slave
What was Oscar - True Gentleman’s codename when he was an assassin? The Mannered Knife

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 11

  • These are the answers for the tenth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 26th
QuestionAnswer
When Haelus - The Crafter uses his Ultimate Skill, what is the maximum number of obelisks that can be summoned simultaneously? 1
Which of the following quotes is NOT spoken by a retired soldier in The Oak Inn's Workshop? You need repairing
How many articles of furniture can a hero hold? 9
Which of these is a Hypogean hero? Framton - Devourer of Flames
What type of soldier did Walker - The Lone Ranger serve as before quitting the army? Rifleman

AFK Arena Poetic Pop Quiz Answers - Day 12

  • These are the answers for the tenth day of Poetic Pop Quiz, February 27th
QuestionAnswer
Which of these is NOT one-eyed? Ferael - Doomwhisper
Who raised Gwyneth - The Fair Maiden like a father? Hendrik - The Defender
Which two heroes comprise the Lightbringers Union? Lucius - Lightbringer & Belinda - Beam of Hope
After unlocking the Exclusive Furniture skill, what is the maximum number of Infernal Beams that Zikis - The Languid's Ultimate skill fires? 24
This hero is a close friend of Fawkes and often accompanies him on adventures. Which hero is it? Raine - Death's Denier

