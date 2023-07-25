What's the most powerful pet in Pet Simulator X?

Pet Simulator X is home to a range of unique pets, and collecting different ones is a fun activity that players love to engage in. However, there is often curiosity regarding which of the various pets in the game is the strongest and the most powerful to use.

Who is the most powerful pet in Pet Simulator X?

As a result, you might have also searched for the most powerful pet in Pet Simulator X, hunting for the one with the best stats inside the game. To end the curiosity, the following section examines the strongest pet inside this particular Roblox experience, alongside how you can receive it.

Pet Simulator X has tons of powerful pets spread across various rarities like Exclusive, Mythical, and Secret. Of all these categories, the Atomic Corgi of the Secret type has the best stats, becoming the strongest pet in the game. Its stats sit in quadrillions, with the dark matter level having numbers surpassing the mark of 300 quadrillions, which is not seen in any pet as of yet.

What are the stats of Atomic Corgi in Pet Simulator X?

However, since the game gets updated occasionally, the developers may add new pets that are better than the Atomic Corgi. Regardless, until that happens, the specific pet will be the most substantial one in Pet Simulator X.

A common question that arises when discussing the most powerful pet is what stats it possesses. Atomic Corgi’s numbers exceed everyone’s. The following are the exact stats that the pet features inside Pet Simulator X:

Base level stats of Atomic Corgi: Between 16 quadrillion and 16.5 quadrillion

Golden level stats of Atomic Corgi: Between 48 quadrillion and 49.5 quadrillion

Rainbow Level stats of Atomic Corgi: Between 112 quadrillion and 116 quadrillion

Dark Matter Level stats of Atomic Corgi: Between 112 quadrillion and 116 quadrillion

These numbers are substantial, and Atomic Corgi can overpower everyone inside Pet Simulator X.

How to get the Atomic Corgi in Pet Simulator X?

Atomic Corgi is the reskin variant of Corgi, and it has a unique design themed like an atomic nucleus built around the default Corgi pet. Getting the pet in Pet Simulator X is possible through two different eggs: Dog Egg and Disco Egg.

As it is a secret pet, it won’t show on the list of pets available in the two specific eggs; however, you have a narrow chance of acquiring it through the same. Hatching a Dog Egg costs 975 million coins, whereas hatching a Disco Egg costs 9 billion coins.

Apart from hatching, you may try obtaining the Atomic Corgi via trade. People can offer you the pet in exchange for other rare pets.

That's it for the most powerful pet in Pet Simulator X, so you no longer have to wonder which pet is the best one in the Roblox game!