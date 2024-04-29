Cassette Beasts from Raw Fury and Bytten Studio will release for mobile in June

The game is a fusion of creature collector and action RPG

Cassette Beasts, from Bytten Studio and Raw Fury is set to release June 4th

The game will be coming to the iOS App Store and Google Play

Morph into a variety of collectible creatures to duke it out in this retro-inspired RPG

Bytten Studio and Raw Fury's Cassette Beasts, a fusion of action RPG and Pokemon-esque creature collection is set to release on June 4th. In a tweet, Bytten confirmed that the game would be arriving on iOS and Android in early June, as well as being 'play before you buy' which we assume means a lite version will be available for those wanting to see if they click with Cassette Beasts before buying the full game.

Cassette Beasts combines a classic isometric, retro-style RPG with the creature collection of Pokemon and Digimon. But with a twist. You don't summon creatures, you turn into them. By equipping and mixing different cassettes your character can become a variety of monsters with unique abilities, using them to duke it out with and collect other creatures.

Rewind your tapes

It's time to go mobile... Cassette Beasts is coming to Android and iOS on June 4th! ???? The game will also be "Play Before You Buy" on iOS - you can pre-register the game on the Apple Store today! https://t.co/ybtleifmfY Happy adventuring! pic.twitter.com/0dzAt2B2j5 — CASSETTE BEASTS ???? OUT NOW ON PC & CONSOLES (@ByttenStudio) April 22, 2024

We've already covered Cassette Beasts and its imminent jump to mobile previously , but now we know exactly when it'll be hitting storefronts on iOS and Android. It's a particular favourite here at PocketGamer.com towers, and we're excited to see people get a chance to try it out before they (hopefully) decide to take the plunge and grab Cassette Beasts.

