Blue Wednesday is a new melancholy adventure game for lovers of jazz

Explore a city of music and discover yourself

Blue Wednesday is a new narrative adventure game out now for iOS and Android

Explore the city of Evans as aspiring jazz musician Morris

Solve puzzles, play minigames and more

They say that jazz is the music of the soul. Alright, nobody says that, but I needed an eye-catching opener. You know what else is eye-catching? Today's subject, Blue Wednesday. A fresh new adventure game that takes you through the eyes of aspiring young jazz pianist Morris as he explores the city of Evans, meeting a huge cast of characters, completing minigames and more.

After first releasing for consoles and PC, Blue Wednesday is making the jump to mobile, releasing early this month for Android and iOS. In it you play as the aforementioned Morris, exploring his love of jazz music and the city of Evans while interacting with a huge cast of characters. But if the idea of a simple narrative game is a bit off-putting, don't worry, because Blue Wednesday promises a huge variety of rythm-games, minigames and more to keep you entertained.

You can get it now on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Combining narrative games with rythm games is a pretty innovative format, and it's sure to appeal to players who maybe aren't fussed on the story aspects so much as they are jamming out to some tunes. Still, we're always excited to see games make the jump to mobile, and at the low, low price of $2.99 we're sure some people will want to grab Blue Wednesday to give it a try for themselves.

