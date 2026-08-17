One Punch Man The Strongest tier list of the best heroes
Updated on August 17th, 2026
In our One Punch Man The Strongest tier list, we will rank all the heroes based on their base stats, abilities, and their usage in the different areas. It's separated into different tiers, with the highest being “S” and the lowest, "D”.
On it, you will find every hero currently available to be summoned and collected in OPM: The Strongest, ranked according to different factors. Each character has a distinctive playstyle, of course, so you can always choose who you like for those reasons if you want, but it might not be the most optimal. If you're a little more into efficiency, you can reference the rankings on our tier list to decide whether you want to invest your scarce resources into a particular hero or not.
If you’re looking for more tier lists for games like this one, feel free to check out our RAID: Shadow Legends champion tier list, Arknights tier list, and Dislyte tier list for the best espers. Can’t see your favourite game? Simply search in the top-right corner to find guides, tier lists, and more for whatever you're playing right now.
OPM THE STRONGEST TIER LISTYou can summon your favourite heroes using the Recruit system, which uses the familiar gacha system, with every hero having a base rarity and specific role. There's a wide variety of collectable heroes, each with its own set of skills and abilities. Here are all the rarities:
- SSR Heroes - The highest rarity of heroes available. They have some of the best stats and abilities.
- SR Heroes - The second-highest rarity of heroes available after SSR. These characters have average base stats, and their abilities are too. They aren’t necessarily bad, but not top-tier.
- R Heroes - The lowest rarity. They are not desired and should be avoided due to their low base stats and low-value abilities.
In our One Punch Man The Strongest tier list, we will rank all the heroes by their base stats, abilities, and their usage in the different types of content. Naturally, the SSR heroes will be at the top of the tier list while the R heroes take their place in the bottom tiers.
Do not worry if your favourite hero is not available in our tier list right now. You can expect new heroes to be released over time, and when they are, we will make sure to add them while adjusting the tier list in case any balance changes occur. So, make sure to bookmark this page and revisit it in future.
Without further ado, click on the big blue button to view our tier list for One Punch Man The Strongest!
1
S Tier Heroes
|NAME
|RANK
|[Mega Awakened] Boros
|UR
|[Mega Extreme] Bengpu
|UR
|Child Emperor
|SSR
|Carnage Kabuto
|SSR
|Terrible Tornado
|UR
|[Extreme] Puri-puri Prisoner
|SSR+
|[Extreme] Tank-Top Master
|SSR+
|[Extreme] Superalloy Darkshine
|SSR+
|Drive Knight
|UR
|Gouketsu
|SSR+
|Garou
|SSR
|Silverfang
|SSR
|Metal Bat
|SSR
The heroes included in this tier are some of the strongest available. Both Child Emperor and Carnage Kabuto have the best base stats and godly ultimate abilities, making them even greater than other SSR rarity heroes. You can add these two heroes to your roster without blinking an eye due to their superior stats and usability in any game mode.
Child Emperor has one of the highest damage multipliers on his EX ability that can stun one enemy and applies a stackable buff of Berserk to all allies. In the berserk state, all allies will gain increased damage and HP. Berserk allies will also recover their energy at a faster rate.
Carnage Kabuto, on the other hand, is a great Tank for your team and should be placed on the middle row, 1st column to absorb as much incoming damage as possible. His EX ability lets him reflect a certain percentage of the damage he receives, making him beneficial in extended fights.
2
A Tier Heroes
|NAME
|RANK
|[Unparalleled] Flashy Flash
|SSR
|Deep Sea King
|SSR
|Atomic Samurai
|SSR
|Golden Ball
|SR
|[Unparalleled] Zombieman
|SSR+
|Amai Mask
|SR
|Terrible Tornado
|SSR
|Metal Knight
|SR
|Speed-o'-Sound Sonic
|SR
|Gouketsu
|SR
|Suiryu
|SSR
|[Awaken] Groribas
|SSR
|Watchdog Man
|SR
|Flashy Flash
|SR
The heroes included in the A-tier are still some of the best in One-Punch Man - The Strongest. You can invest your resources without thinking much about it, as they are still some of the best heroes available. They possess excellent base stats along with AoE abilities that are helpful in any mode. Make sure to put heroes, like Terrible Tornado, who is quite squishy, in the back line to avoid excessive damage. Planning the positioning of your heroes goes a long way to winning battles.
Out of the above heroes, Terrible Tornado packs a solid punch with an AoE attack that applies the weaken effect on all enemies if it lands as a critical hit. Amai Mask is one of the best heroes to use if targeting the squishy back-line targets, as his skills specialise in dealing single-targeted damage to enemies in the back row. Golden Ball is more of a mix of both single-target and AoE abilities. He’s essential in combos that require Shattering the bosses due to his EX Skill that requires low energy and can be spammed every round.
3
B Tier Heroes
|NAME
|RANK
|Vaccine Man
|SSR
|Psykos
|SSR
|King
|SSR
|Eyesight
|SSR
|Tank Top Master
|SSR
|Puri-Puri Prisoner
|SSR
|Subterranean King
|SSR
|Superalloy Blockluster
|SSR
|Monsterized Choze
|SSR
|Geryuganshoop
|SSR
|Zombieman
|SSR
|Superalloy Darkshine
|SSR
In the middle of OPM The Strongest tier list, you might be surprised to see many SSRs. However, they are present in this tier because of their lacklustre abilities and low damage multipliers that make them very average to use. A majority of them are still usable if you’re at a new mid-game stage in your journey. You can choose to invest resources into these heroes depending on your other options and roster requirements.
Tank Top Master could be easily bumped to A tier if his damage multipliers were increased a bit. He can increase the tenacity of all allies and attack enemies in a single targeted column. Subterranean King is an amazing addition to PvE-based team compositions due to his AoE skill that applies a Burn debuff on enemies. Superalloy Blackluster is a great tank that can be placed in the middle of the front row to block incoming damage as he gains damage reduction for a few rounds using his EX skill.
4
C Tier Heroes
|NAME
|RANK
|Spring Mustachio
|SR
|Beast King
|SR
|Doctor Genus
|SR
|Blue Fire
|SR
|Mosquito Girl
|SR
|Beast King
|SR
|Spring Mustachio
|SR
|Smile Man
|SR
All of the heroes in this tier are sub-par and should be avoided. They have poor abilities that are not worth your investment. You can replace them with stronger heroes from the higher tiers after moving on from the early stages quite easily.
Beast King, in this tier, can be used up to mid-game due to his strong row-targeted damaging skills. He can also inflict the Injury debuff that disrupts the enemy's healing capabilities for a few rounds. Smile Man is also a weird hero that can be used with healers like Doctor Genus. His ability to share received heals with allies is a cool touch. However, his damage output and healing output are just not worth justifying his spot in the team in the later stages.
5
D Tier Heroes
|NAME
|RANK
|Genos
|SR
|Hellish Blizzard
|SR
|Choze
|SR
|Bakuzan
|SR
All of the heroes at the bottom of this tier list are pretty much useless. They have low base stats, weak abilities with low damage multipliers, and synergise with no other heroes. Most of them, like Genos and Hellish Blizzard, are given for free at the start of the game. They can be replaced with better ones after you finish the tutorial or the initial main story chapters. Now that you know all about the best characters, go a step further, and check out a couple of active One Punch Man The Strongest codes that will certainly be of assistance, especially if you're a new player.
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