One Punch Man - The Strongest - Tier list of the best heroes

Updated on August 17th, 2026

In our One Punch Man The Strongest tier list, we will rank all the heroes based on their base stats, abilities, and their usage in the different areas. It's separated into different tiers, with the highest being “S” and the lowest, "D”.

On it, you will find every hero currently available to be summoned and collected in OPM: The Strongest, ranked according to different factors. Each character has a distinctive playstyle, of course, so you can always choose who you like for those reasons if you want, but it might not be the most optimal. If you're a little more into efficiency, you can reference the rankings on our tier list to decide whether you want to invest your scarce resources into a particular hero or not.

If you’re looking for more tier lists for games like this one, feel free to check out our RAID: Shadow Legends champion tier list, Arknights tier list, and Dislyte tier list for the best espers. Can’t see your favourite game? Simply search in the top-right corner to find guides, tier lists, and more for whatever you're playing right now.

OPM THE STRONGEST TIER LIST

SSR Heroes - The highest rarity of heroes available. They have some of the best stats and abilities.

SR Heroes - The second-highest rarity of heroes available after SSR. These characters have average base stats, and their abilities are too. They aren’t necessarily bad, but not top-tier.

R Heroes - The lowest rarity. They are not desired and should be avoided due to their low base stats and low-value abilities.

You can summon your favourite heroes using the Recruit system, which uses the familiar gacha system , with every hero having a base rarity and specific role. There's a wide variety of collectable heroes, each with its own set of skills and abilities. Here are all the rarities:

In our One Punch Man The Strongest tier list, we will rank all the heroes by their base stats, abilities, and their usage in the different types of content. Naturally, the SSR heroes will be at the top of the tier list while the R heroes take their place in the bottom tiers.

Do not worry if your favourite hero is not available in our tier list right now. You can expect new heroes to be released over time, and when they are, we will make sure to add them while adjusting the tier list in case any balance changes occur. So, make sure to bookmark this page and revisit it in future.

Without further ado, click on the big blue button to view our tier list for One Punch Man The Strongest!