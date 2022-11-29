One Punch Man - The Strongest - Tier list of the best heroes

- re-checked the tier list

In our One Punch Man - The Strongest tier list, we have ranked each hero currently available in the game at the time of global launch. The tier list is separated into different tiers, with the highest being “S” and the lowest tier being “D”.

Here, you will find every hero currently available to be summoned and collected in One Punch Man - The Strongest, ranked according to different factors that we have used to rank every hero. Each character in the game is different from one another and has a distinct play style. Players can take reference from the rankings in the tier list to decide whether they want to invest their scarce resources into a particular hero or not.

ONE PUNCH MAN – THE STRONGEST TIER LIST

SSR Heroes - The highest rarity of heroes available. They have some of the best stats and abilities.

SR Heroes - The second highest rarity of heroes available after SSR. These characters have average base stats and their abilities are too. They aren’t necessarily bad but not top-tier.

R Heroes - The lowest rarity. They are not desired and should be avoided due to their low base stats and low-value abilities.

In One Punch Man - The Strongest, players can summon their favourite heroes using the Recruit system that uses the familiar gacha system . Every hero in the game is given a base rarity and a specific role. The game offers a wide variety of collectable heroes, each with its own set of skills and abilities. Here are all the rarities of characters you'll find in the game:

In the One Punch Man - The Strongest tier list, we will be ranking all the heroes by their base stats, abilities, and their usage in the different areas of content available in the game. Naturally, the SSR heroes will be present at the top of the tier list while the R heroes will be present at the bottom tiers.

Do not worry if your favourite hero in One Punch Man – The Strongest is not available in the tier list right now. The game is still fairly new and was recently launched globally. We will make sure to add new heroes as they are released while adjusting the tier list in case any balance changes occur. Make sure to bookmark this page and re-visit in future for the updated versions of the tier list.

