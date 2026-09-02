Neural Cloud tier list - All the girls ranked
| Neural Cloud
Updated on September 2nd, 2026 - Version: 2.0.0
There are various interesting characters in Neural Cloud. The developers regularly add new heroes, so naturally, everyone wants them divided into tiers so we know who's best. And we completely agree. So, using our Neural Cloud tier list, you can more easily choose the best Neural Cloud character for the right role.
Of course, remember that the game balance changes from time to time. Therefore, make sure to check this article every so often since we'll update it every month.
WHAT IS THE NEURAL CLOUD TIER LIST?The first thing you should know is that there are five types of characters in Neural Cloud: Medics, Fighters, Snipers, Guardians, and Specialists. Every kind of character is different and requires its own approach to use it effectively. So, there are four separate tier lists for every class.
Every tier includes five ranks: S, A, B, C, and SP. Continue reading our guide to learn more about every tier in Neural Cloud.
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Tier SIn Tier S, we have the most popular and influential girls in Neural Cloud. They are universal and can be used for different purposes. Moreover, girls from Tier S are incredibly straightforward to use, meaning that beginners can use them effectively.
Tier AIn Tier A, we have pretty powerful characters that can be used effectively even in the end game. The only difference is that they are slightly more situational than Tier S girls. But the advantage is that it is easier to obtain Tier A girls than Tier S.
Tier BGirls from Tier B are still powerful, but only in the game’s early stages. You can even level them up to make them more potent. But while doing so, remember that you should replace them with some higher-tier girls as soon as possible.
Tier CGirls in Tier C are only recommended for use if you are a beginner. The only way to make them playable is to make significant investments in improving their power.
Tier SPThis is probably the most exciting Tier in Neural Cloud. In this tier, the girls are only powerful in certain situations. Therefore, having them in your collection is a good idea, even though you will only use them occasionally.
1
Medics tier list
|Name
|Tier
|Description
|Florence
|S
|This is a mighty girl who can turn her high DPS into healing her team members.
|Nanaka
|S
|Nanaka is potent AoE healer. Also, this girl provides powerful buffs for the entire team.
|Okabe Rintaro
|S
|-
|Persica
|S
|Persica is one of a few healers who can restore 100% of health points to team members. Moreover, she has powerful skills allowing her to impact CDR reset a lot.
|Helix
|A
|-
|Gin
|B
|This medic has the highest number of health points in Neural Cloud. Her main disadvantage is that her other stats are not as good as her HP.
|Imhotep
|B
|Imhotep is a powerful AoE healer that can be combined with DPS healers for a perfect synergy.
|Jessie
|B
|Jessie is used as a solo healer, and she brings special buffs. This character is the best healer in the early stages.
|De Lacey
|B
|-
|Persicaria
|B
|-
|Panakeia
|C
|Panakeia is the only RNG healer in Neural Cloud, but it doesn't make her powerful.
|Choco
|C
|Choco is the first healer you will unlock in Neural Cloud, and she is the worst healer in the game, putting her at the very bottom of our Neural Cloud tier list.
2
Warriors tier list
|Girl
|Tier
|Description
|Vee
|SP
|Vee is the only ranged fighter in Neural Cloud. She is also incredibly versatile, so you can try to use her in various situations.
|Sol
|SP
|Sol is a powerful fighter who will provide you with easy free kills. The only disadvantage is that she is only suitable for story mode.
|Erika
|SP
|Her Normal attacks have a 50% chance to be a Knockback Attack, dealing 120% of ATK as Physical Damage and knocking back the target by two tiles. If the target cannot be knocked back, it takes an additional 100% of her ATK as Physical Damage instead. Knockback effects applied by Erika's skills also apply Immobilize for one second.
|Aki
|S
|Aki is the most powerful girl in Neural Cloud. She boasts extremely significant crit damage. And to reach the best damage output, you'll want to boost her using other girls.
|Shale
|S
|Cascadia
|S
|Xinghuan
|S
|Sangoma
|S
|Fern
|S
|Fern is the best hero for killing front enemies. Also, she can easily control crowds of enemies.
|Chelsea
|A
|Chelsea is a pretty potent Fighter in Neural Cloud. The only disadvantage is that her skills are very specific. Therefore, she won't always have the best synergies with all the characters.
|Jiangyu
|A
|-
|Xinghuan
|S
|-
|Nascita
|A
|-
|Bonneville
|A
|-
|Betty
|A
|One of the main features of Betty is that she perfectly synergises with other fighters. Also, she has high DPS, allowing her to be effective even in the late game.
|Magnhilda
|A
|-
|Centaureissi
|B
|Centraureissi is the worst character in Neural Cloud. Even though she has unique knockbacks, her stats are not powerful enough to put her in a higher tier.
3
Snipers tier list
|Girl
|Tier
|Description
|Clukay
|S
|Hubble
|S
|Hubble is an AoE Sniper that can deal amazing damage. Her attack speed is pretty fast, making her the most potent sniper in Neural Cloud.
|Makise Kurisu
|S
|-
|Earhart
|S
|The best crit-damage hero in the game. You need to use the appropriate team to empower Earhart's abilities, though.
|Zangyin
|S
|-
|Twigs
|A
|Twigs is an AoE sniper who can deal a lot of damage to multiple targets. She is pretty complex, though, so she's only suitable for skilled players.
|Simo
|S
|As well as Lam, Simo has high DPS, but her skills maximise this DPS better, making Simo a Tier S character.
|Lam
|A
|Lam always targets enemies with the highest HP. Also, she has a maximum DPS rate. Unfortunately, she's not suitable when you're up against a ton of small enemies.
|Max
|A
|Max has high attack speed and significant damage, making her the best front-line hero in Neural Cloud. But her skills aim her at solo gameplay, making her less potent than Tier S heroes.
|Octogen
|B
|A complex character with balanced stats.
|Daiyan
|B
|Fresnel
|B
|Fresnel is a good sniper with balanced stats and skills. But it's best to replace her as soon as possible.
|Kuro
|C
|Chanzhi
|C
|Uranus
|C
|Eos
|B
4
Guards tier list
|Girl
|Tier
|Description
|Yanny
|SP
|Yanny can pull away a backline enemy. It is a good skill, but it is only useful in some situations.
|Evelyn
|S
|Evelyn has good damage reduction and an extremely high number of health points. Therefore, she is the best anti-melee tank available.
|Croque
|S
|Croque has the ability to self-heal. Also, she has reusable taunts, making her the best tank against snipers.
|Bonee
|A
|Bonee has a powerful shield, allowing her to deal a lot of damage. Also, she can stack shields, increasing her defensive potential.
|Clotho
|A
|-
|Millau
|A
|-.
|Python
|A
|Python is a great guardian with powerful stats.
|Zion
|B
|Zion has powerful skills, but her stats are too low. So, it's best to replace her as soon as possible.
|Souchun
|B
|Souchun is a powerful guardian with balanced stats.
|Hatsuchiri
|B
5
Specialists tier list
|Girl
|Tier
|Description
|Shiina Mayuri
|S
|-
|Sueyoi
|S
|Sueyoi is a Specialist who can deal true damage and debuff enemies.
|Sakuya
|S
|Sakuya is the most potent specialist in Neural cloud. She can deal AoE damage combined with a bleed effect, which is an extremely powerful ability.
|Undine
|S
|-
|Nora
|S
|-
|Turing
|S
|-
|Angela
|S
|Angela is a specialist who works on empowering your team. She significantly reduces the CD of your team, making everyone more effective.
|Rise
|S
|Rise has one of the most powerful buffs in Neural Cloud. The only disadvantage of this hero is that she lacks DMG and other important stats.
|Banxsy
|S
|Banxsy is the most powerful damage dealer among specialists. Even though Banksy is the last Tier S hero, they still remain one of the most powerful heroes.
|Mai
|A
|Mai is a potent hero that deals AoE damage with a blind effect. The only disadvantage is that she requires investment to work at full power.
|Taisch
|A
|Dushevnaya
|A
|Tier A Specialist with powerful stats, but she constantly lacks additional abilities.
|Hannah
|A
|-
|Antonina
|A
|Antonina has a universal CC ability; the only disadvantage is that she has low DMG.
|Willow
|A
|-
|Luna
|A
|-
|Puzzle
|A
|-
|Abigail
|C
|Abigail provides your team with perfect buffs, but he has a low attack range, making it unsuitable for more tricky situations.
|Groove
|C
|The only feature of Groove is that he has the perfect ability to dodge. But it's not enough to make him a must-have.
|Ksenia
|D
|An average unit with no specific features. That is why it is in a low position on this list.
As you can see, this Neural Cloud tier list is formed differently than with other video games, as there are five unique tiers for every class. Evaluating characters in this way allows you to estimate which girls are powerful. Also, while you're here, make sure to check out what you can expect from Neural Cloud!