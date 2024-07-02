One Punch Man - The Strongest codes for July (by Moonton)

: July 02, 2024 - Checked for new codes

Do you want to claim the latest One Punch Man - The Strongest codes? Then keep reading, because this article will show you all the working OPM codes for the Global server, as well as the ones for the SEA server.

The codes for One Punch Man - The Strongest by Moonton are quite different from the ones for the game with the same name released by FingerFun. Don't worry though - we have those as well, so if that's what you're looking for, here are FingerFun's One Punch Man: The Strongest codes. The games do not use the same codes, even if they are pretty similar in terms of gameplay.

Active One Punch Man - The Strongest codes

LONGMONTH - Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10

- Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10 OPM777 - Rewards: 1x Superb Voucher, 10k Coins, 10x EXP Soda II

- Rewards: 1x Superb Voucher, 10k Coins, 10x EXP Soda II XMAS2023 - Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10

- Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10 VACATION - Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10

- Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10 ICECREAM - Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10

- Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10 SUMMER - Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10

- Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10 MAYDAY - Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10

- Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10 BUNNYEGG - Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10

- Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10 STPATRICK - Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10

- Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10 OPMWK88 - Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10

Expired codes

HAPPYSVD - Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10

NEWYEAR - Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10

SPOOKY - Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10

MRBEAST - Rewards: Superb Voucher x4, Stamina x30, Coins x20,000, EXP Soda II x10

FBGIFT - Rewards: Ascension Supply Voucher x1, Coins x12,000, Random Skill Book Chest x50

TFTOPM - Rewards: 2x Superb Voucher, 30x Stamina, 10k Coins, 10x EXP Soda II

OPMTS - Rewards: 2x Superb Voucher, 30 Stamina, 10k Coins, 10x EXP Soda II

How to redeem the OPM - The Strongest codes

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon while you're in the game's main interface

: Tap on your profile icon while you're in the game's main interface Step 2 : Select the yellow Gift Code button

: Select the yellow Gift Code button Step 3: Type in your OPM - The Strongest code and then tap on Confirm

Redeeming the codes in this game is extremely simple. If you don't know how just follow the steps below!

The rewards for any of the active codes will be immediately granted, and you can use the free Vouchers, Coins and EXP to upgrade your units and one-punch all the bosses you encounter.

You can also check some of our other articles, including Cookie Run Kingdom codes and Starlight Isle codes!

If you want to stay on top of all the latest codes, then make sure to save this page and check back often because we are updating it regularly and will always give you all the latest active codes for One Punch Man - The Strongest.

Original Article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Sumant Meena