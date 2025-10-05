Obsidian Knight codes (October 2025)

As someone who loves classic RPGs, I was delighted to play something with a side-scrolling setup and relaxing visuals that took me back to the good old days of gaming. What those RPGs didn't have, though, was a code system, which is a wonderful modern-day creation since it gets us free goodies. So, today, we're looking at the latest Obsidian Knight codes.

From Obsidian Knight codes, you can get some free Gold, which, as you know, is crucial for buying new items, as well as Obsidian Orbs, which you'll need to make your character stronger. So, if you also want some free Gold and Orbs, this is the only way to get 'em.

Active Obsidian Knight codes

OBSIDIANACT2

DUNGEON2025 - 1000 Gold,120 Obsidian Orbs

How to redeem Obsidian Knight codes?

Step 1 : Open the Settings in the top right corner of the screen.

: Open the in the top right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Tap on the Redeem button.

: Tap on the button. Step 3: Type in your code, and then press the OK button.

How to get more codes for Obsidian Knight?

More about the game

Since there aren't a lot of Obsidian Knight codes right now, we can probably expect the developers to release more sometime in the future. When that time comes, they'll probably be shared on the Facebook account of ActFirst (the publisher).The roguelike adventure you can experience in Obsidian Knight is only rivalled by that of RPGs from back in the day. You can choose how you want to defeat your enemies by picking from a large collection of skills/abilities, and each playthrough will let you test out a new build, so it keeps you guessing.

