Capybara Go codes (December 2025)

- checked for codes

Both humans and monsters have invaded your home, and as the lone capybara left, you must take up arms and defend your territory from these nasty evildoers. Do you rise to the challenge? Of course, you do - and we've got a handy list of Capybara Go codes to help you do just that.

This adorable little idle game is a mix of text-based elements and roguelike RPGs, and yes, I am all for it. I've got my plump little capybara riding on a giant snail now, with a pet dragon and a purple cloud floating beside him to keep up the fight.

Questing with this cute little animal will be a piece of cake with a handful of freebies - all you have to do is redeem these to get started!

Active Capybara Go codes

dhauidb - 500 Gems, 1 Key, 25 Stamina

500 Gems, 1 Key, 25 Stamina brightmoon25 - 20 Pet Eggs, 50 Stamina, 300 Gems

- 20 Pet Eggs, 50 Stamina, 300 Gems EstaCuyArcana - rewards

rewards liqiu - rewards

rewards WantToBuySpaceSuits - 1 Legendary Treasure Chest Key, 500 Gems, 20 energy

1 Legendary Treasure Chest Key, 500 Gems, 20 energy GemsDelivery - 1 Legendary Treasure Chest Key, 500 Gems, 20 energy

1 Legendary Treasure Chest Key, 500 Gems, 20 energy DingDong - 1 Legendary Treasure Chest Key, 500 Gems, 20 energy

- 1 Legendary Treasure Chest Key, 500 Gems, 20 energy UpdateWhen - 1 Legendary Treasure Chest Key, 500 Gems, 20 energy

1 Legendary Treasure Chest Key, 500 Gems, 20 energy DoCapyEatMeat - rewards

rewards DannyShapedEggy - 1 Legendary Keys, 500 Gems, 20 Energy

- 1 Legendary Keys, 500 Gems, 20 Energy RaineDropsKeepFalling - 1 Legendary Keys, 500 Gems, 20 Energy

- 1 Legendary Keys, 500 Gems, 20 Energy capydragonboat - 1 Legendary Key, 500 Gems

1 Legendary Key, 500 Gems Sorry4Delay - 5 Legendary Keys, 1k Gems, 50 Energy

5 Legendary Keys, 1k Gems, 50 Energy capypresent - 500 Gems, 2 Legendary Keys

500 Gems, 2 Legendary Keys capylabourday - 510 Gems, 1 Legendary Key

510 Gems, 1 Legendary Key capyeaster - 500 Gems, 1 Legendary Key

500 Gems, 1 Legendary Key capyqingming - 500 Gems, 1 Legendary Key

500 Gems, 1 Legendary Key capychunfen - 500 Gems

500 Gems capywhiteday - 500 Gems

500 Gems capywomensday - 1 Legendary Key, Gems



1 Legendary Key, Gems capyjingzhe - Gems



Gems hinacapy25 - Gems

Gems Capyyushui - 300 Gems

300 Gems 1stfullmoon - 1 Legendary Treasure Chest Key, 500 Gems

1 Legendary Treasure Chest Key, 500 Gems cappy25 - 1 Legendary Key, 500 Gems

1 Legendary Key, 500 Gems setsubun25 - 1 Gold Chest, 5k Gold

1 Gold Chest, 5k Gold niconini11369 - 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Legendary Key, 200 Gems

- 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Legendary Key, 200 Gems vtuberamiru - 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Legendary Key, 200 Gems

- 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Legendary Key, 200 Gems scspple7545 - 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Legendary Key, 200 Gems

- 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Legendary Key, 200 Gems rekileggy - 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Legendary Key, 200 Gems

- 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Legendary Key, 200 Gems capyuzra - 15 Pet Eggs, 200 Pet Food

- 15 Pet Eggs, 200 Pet Food kr1stw2025 - 10 Pet Eggs, 200 Pet Food

- 10 Pet Eggs, 200 Pet Food jazlatte - 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key, 200 Pet Food

30 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key, 200 Pet Food gearbaby1010 - 5 Stamina, 2k Gold

- 5 Stamina, 2k Gold 9qoq - 200 Gems

- 200 Gems crazyfacetw - 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key, 200 Pet Food

- 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key, 200 Pet Food roger9527 - 15 Pet Eggs, 200 Pet Food

- 15 Pet Eggs, 200 Pet Food zod0416 - 200 Gems

- 200 Gems neverloses - 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key, 200 Pet Food

- 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key, 200 Pet Food greentea - 5 Stamina, 2k Gold

- 5 Stamina, 2k Gold restiafps - 200 Gems

- 200 Gems earendelxdfp - 100 Gems

- 100 Gems wannasinging - 200 Gems

- 200 Gems ennaouii - 10 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key, 200 Pet Food

- 10 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key, 200 Pet Food ko0416 - 200 Gems (

- 200 Gems ( ennaouiiko0416 - 15 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key, 200 Pet Food

- 15 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key, 200 Pet Food stanleyslol - Use for 200 Gems

- Use for 200 Gems sam1268 - Use for 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key and 200 Pet Food

- Use for 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key and 200 Pet Food Gullible2025 - 1 Gold Key, 500 Gems

- 1 Gold Key, 500 Gems capydahan - 200 Gems

- 200 Gems lucky999 - 15 Pet Eggs. 200 Pet Food

- 15 Pet Eggs. 200 Pet Food capyadult25 - 5 Energy, 2,000 Coins

5 Energy, 2,000 Coins capyhighlight24 - 50 Eggs, 20 Energy, 200 Gems

50 Eggs, 20 Energy, 200 Gems CAPYNEWYEAR25 - 500 Gems

500 Gems capychristmas - 1 Legendary Key, 500 Gems

1 Legendary Key, 500 Gems capysocool - 20 Pet Egg, 300 Gems

20 Pet Egg, 300 Gems lucky2025 - 1 Legendary Key, 100 Gems

1 Legendary Key, 100 Gems capypet24 - Rewards

Rewards wintersolstice - Rewards (Expires on December 31st)

Rewards (Expires on December 31st) 10000get - Rewards

Rewards capyytb - 1 Gold key, 500 Gems

- 1 Gold key, 500 Gems capyguild30 - Rewards (Expires on December 12th)

Rewards (Expires on December 12th) capyguild50 - Rewards (Expires on December 12th)

Rewards (Expires on December 12th) lucky666 - 66 Gems, 20 Stamina



66 Gems, 20 Stamina lucky888 - 1 Gold Key

1 Gold Key CAPYGUILD - 500 Gems

- 500 Gems cp666 - Silver Key x 5

- Silver Key x 5 cp888 - Gold Key x 1, Stamina x 20

- Gold Key x 1, Stamina x 20 cp999 - Pet Egg x 15, Pet Food x 200

- Pet Egg x 15, Pet Food x 200 lucky2024 - Legendary Key x 1, Gem x 100

Expired

How to redeem Capybara Go codes?

Follow these steps to redeem your freebies:

Step 1: Tap on your player icon on the top left of your screen, and copy your UID.

Tap on your player icon on the top left of your screen, and copy your UID. Step 2: Go to the code redemption page and type in your UID, as well as the case-sensitive code you want to redeem.

Go to the code redemption page and type in your UID, as well as the case-sensitive code you want to redeem. Step 3: If your redemption is successful, you can claim your rewards in the in-game Mail.

gfjhusi I jifdkals I iefjsdsa I jifasdds I WTD24CAPY | toiletcapybara | capythanksgiving | DISCORD100 | IITIFOX | NIAWS | NLNLNL | ABBY1 | JIAN1 | capy5000naver | capy24halloween | bahabala666 | SIAOHU | LEGGY | XIGUEI | FANGHUO | MMDMMD | VIVI0z1 | ROGER | NAI0529 | GGBB528 | BAMOW | WANG1 | capy2024lounge | capybaragogo | capybaragohb | BBBB87 | STANLEY | RESTIA | ET1231 | K71107 | AKAONIKOU | capybaragokim | capybaragoyoung | capybaragojune | capybaragomouse | capybaragogsbg | capybaragosomac | Capybaragopac

How to get more goodies?

Join the official Capybara Go Discord server - or better yet, just bookmark this page and let us do the legwork for you. We're updating this list every week, so you can't really miss out on any gifts if you keep visiting regularly.

In the meantime, why not take a peek at these Flame of Valhalla codes and Bloons Card Storm codes if you're itching for more recent mobile releases?