Capybara Go codes (December 2025)
Both humans and monsters have invaded your home, and as the lone capybara left, you must take up arms and defend your territory from these nasty evildoers. Do you rise to the challenge? Of course, you do - and we've got a handy list of Capybara Go codes to help you do just that.
This adorable little idle game is a mix of text-based elements and roguelike RPGs, and yes, I am all for it. I've got my plump little capybara riding on a giant snail now, with a pet dragon and a purple cloud floating beside him to keep up the fight.
Questing with this cute little animal will be a piece of cake with a handful of freebies - all you have to do is redeem these to get started!
Active Capybara Go codes
- dhauidb - 500 Gems, 1 Key, 25 Stamina
- brightmoon25 - 20 Pet Eggs, 50 Stamina, 300 Gems
- EstaCuyArcana - rewards
- liqiu - rewards
- WantToBuySpaceSuits - 1 Legendary Treasure Chest Key, 500 Gems, 20 energy
- GemsDelivery - 1 Legendary Treasure Chest Key, 500 Gems, 20 energy
- DingDong - 1 Legendary Treasure Chest Key, 500 Gems, 20 energy
- UpdateWhen - 1 Legendary Treasure Chest Key, 500 Gems, 20 energy
- DoCapyEatMeat - rewards
- DannyShapedEggy - 1 Legendary Keys, 500 Gems, 20 Energy
- RaineDropsKeepFalling - 1 Legendary Keys, 500 Gems, 20 Energy
- capydragonboat - 1 Legendary Key, 500 Gems
- Sorry4Delay - 5 Legendary Keys, 1k Gems, 50 Energy
- capypresent - 500 Gems, 2 Legendary Keys
- capylabourday - 510 Gems, 1 Legendary Key
- capyeaster - 500 Gems, 1 Legendary Key
- capyqingming - 500 Gems, 1 Legendary Key
- capychunfen - 500 Gems
- capywhiteday - 500 Gems
- capywomensday - 1 Legendary Key, Gems
- capyjingzhe - Gems
- hinacapy25 - Gems
- Capyyushui - 300 Gems
- 1stfullmoon - 1 Legendary Treasure Chest Key, 500 Gems
- cappy25 - 1 Legendary Key, 500 Gems
- setsubun25 - 1 Gold Chest, 5k Gold
- niconini11369 - 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Legendary Key, 200 Gems
- vtuberamiru - 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Legendary Key, 200 Gems
- scspple7545 - 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Legendary Key, 200 Gems
- rekileggy - 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Legendary Key, 200 Gems
- capyuzra - 15 Pet Eggs, 200 Pet Food
- kr1stw2025 - 10 Pet Eggs, 200 Pet Food
- jazlatte - 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key, 200 Pet Food
- gearbaby1010 - 5 Stamina, 2k Gold
- 9qoq - 200 Gems
- crazyfacetw - 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key, 200 Pet Food
- roger9527 - 15 Pet Eggs, 200 Pet Food
- zod0416 - 200 Gems
- neverloses - 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key, 200 Pet Food
- greentea - 5 Stamina, 2k Gold
- restiafps - 200 Gems
- earendelxdfp - 100 Gems
- wannasinging - 200 Gems
- ennaouii - 10 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key, 200 Pet Food
- ko0416 - 200 Gems (
- ennaouiiko0416 - 15 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key, 200 Pet Food
- stanleyslol - Use for 200 Gems
- sam1268 - Use for 30 Pet Eggs, 1 Gold Key and 200 Pet Food
- Gullible2025 - 1 Gold Key, 500 Gems
- capydahan - 200 Gems
- lucky999 - 15 Pet Eggs. 200 Pet Food
- capyadult25 - 5 Energy, 2,000 Coins
- capyhighlight24 - 50 Eggs, 20 Energy, 200 Gems
- CAPYNEWYEAR25 - 500 Gems
- capychristmas - 1 Legendary Key, 500 Gems
- capysocool - 20 Pet Egg, 300 Gems
- lucky2025 - 1 Legendary Key, 100 Gems
- capypet24 - Rewards
- wintersolstice - Rewards (Expires on December 31st)
- 10000get - Rewards
- capyytb - 1 Gold key, 500 Gems
- capyguild30 - Rewards (Expires on December 12th)
- capyguild50 - Rewards (Expires on December 12th)
- lucky666 - 66 Gems, 20 Stamina
- lucky888 - 1 Gold Key
- CAPYGUILD - 500 Gems
- cp666 - Silver Key x 5
- cp888 - Gold Key x 1, Stamina x 20
- cp999 - Pet Egg x 15, Pet Food x 200
- lucky2024 - Legendary Key x 1, Gem x 100
Expiredgfjhusi I jifdkals I iefjsdsa I jifasdds I WTD24CAPY | toiletcapybara | capythanksgiving | DISCORD100 | IITIFOX | NIAWS | NLNLNL | ABBY1 | JIAN1 | capy5000naver | capy24halloween | bahabala666 | SIAOHU | LEGGY | XIGUEI | FANGHUO | MMDMMD | VIVI0z1 | ROGER | NAI0529 | GGBB528 | BAMOW | WANG1 | capy2024lounge | capybaragogo | capybaragohb | BBBB87 | STANLEY | RESTIA | ET1231 | K71107 | AKAONIKOU | capybaragokim | capybaragoyoung | capybaragojune | capybaragomouse | capybaragogsbg | capybaragosomac | Capybaragopac
How to redeem Capybara Go codes?
Follow these steps to redeem your freebies:
- Step 1: Tap on your player icon on the top left of your screen, and copy your UID.
- Step 2: Go to the code redemption page and type in your UID, as well as the case-sensitive code you want to redeem.
- Step 3: If your redemption is successful, you can claim your rewards in the in-game Mail.
How to get more goodies?Join the official Capybara Go Discord server - or better yet, just bookmark this page and let us do the legwork for you. We're updating this list every week, so you can't really miss out on any gifts if you keep visiting regularly.
