Lands of Jail codes (March 2026)

If you want to keep your prisoners in check, you'll want to redeem these Lands of Jail codes, because they'll give you lots of free Diamonds, Speed-ups and many more parts that you'll find useful.

From the codes, the main (and most important) reward is the Diamonds, which is the premium currency used in the game. The Advanced Supply Cards are used to summon new heroes and resources, so that's also incredibly useful. As for the speed-ups, well, that's pretty self-explanatory.

The more you upgrade your jail, the more time it'll take - so, these speed-ups will make things go a lot quicker. Anyway, without further ado, let's take a look at Lands of Jail codes, shall we?

Active Lands of Jail codes

XMASG2025

LOJCANDY49

GuZQdq1KnWQJMx - 9000 Diamonds, 7 Legendary Hero Shards, 6 Building Speed-ups, 6 Training Speed-ups, 6 Research Speed-ups

- 9000 Diamonds, 7 Legendary Hero Shards, 6 Building Speed-ups, 6 Training Speed-ups, 6 Research Speed-ups WELOJAIL111 - 8 Advanced Supply Cards, 1000 Diamonds, 10 Equipment Parts

- 8 Advanced Supply Cards, 1000 Diamonds, 10 Equipment Parts JAILGIFT2025 - 1 Legendary Hero Shard, 1000 Diamonds, 5 Universal Speed-ups

Expired codes

LOJ1stAnniversary (expires March 23rd)

LOJLOVE2026 (expires February 19th)

N4HDYuJxkQKur5 - expires November 30th

DC150KLOJ (expires October 17th)

EGG4HUNT

F4P7J2Q9

LOJIOS777

GRL4EVR2025

LOVE2025LOJ

YymfbXrtwrabhA

LOJ777TH

XMAS2024LOJ

How to redeem codes in Lands of Jail

Step 1 : Go to the official Lands of Jail code redemption page .

: Go to the . Step 2 : Type in your Character ID (to find this, tap on your profile image in the top left corner and then copy the ID written underneath your nickname).

: Type in your (to find this, tap on your profile image in the top left corner and then copy the ID written underneath your nickname). Step 3 : After entering your ID, press the Login button.

: After entering your ID, press the button. Step 4: Enter one of the active codes in the textbox underneath, and then press the Confirm Redemption button.

To redeem the codes, follow these steps:

The rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, and you can claim them by opening each mail individually.

How to get more Lands of Jail codes?

About Lands of Jail

Lands of Jail codes are usually released on the Discord server, but sometimes they're shared on the official Facebook page. However, we are always looking to add them to this list, so you don't have to worry about a thing! Just check back here regularly.In Lands of Jail, your task as the Warden is to keep your prison in check. You do that by upgrading every facility, keeping your prisoners happy, and ideally preventing them from rioting, and even putting the prisoners to work.

It's a brilliant management sim/tycoon where you grow your facility and make a profit at the same time. The only drawback - the facility is a prison. That's not all bad, though, since you also get to take your best officers out into the field and make some intense arrests.

We have plenty more codes for some of the most interesting games out there, so if you feel like trying something new, here are the latest Dragon City codes and Apex Girls codes!