Promo & Redeem Codes

Legend of Mushroom codes (July 2024)

Legend of Mushroom codes (July 2024)
By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| Legend of Mushroom

You can find all the Legend of Mushroom codes for tons of coupons right here, so you can get all the best equipment needed to challenge your enemies.

The main mechanics in Legend of Mushroom are straightforward, but the devil's in the details. You need to constantly tap the lamp to get better gear, you need to summon for Pals and Skills all the time, and if you don't want to spend all the Diamonds for that, these codes will help you out.

Before you get into our Legend of Mushroom codes, make sure to check out our best builds in the game! Also, if you are a new player and you need some tips to spread your spores, here's a Legend of Mushroom guide

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Legend of Mushroom codes - working

  • summer - 200 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Seed, 2 High-Yield Fertilizer, 20 Speedup Coupons
  • 8b3a7r - 100 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Seed, 2 High-Yield Fertilizer, 10 Speedup Coupons
  • arabic - 100 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 20k Gold
  • swim - 100 Diamonds, 30 Pal Coupons, 30 Skill Coupons, 20 Speedup Coupons
  • ducky - 500 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Seed, 2 High-Yield Fertilizer, 10 Speedup Coupons
  • flypepe - 100 Diamonds, 15 Pal Coupons, 15 Skill Coupons, 2 Advanced Seeds
  • peperoom - 100 Diamonds, 20 Pal Coupons, 20 Skill Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons
  • bunny - 100 Diamonds, 2 Advanced Seeds, 10 Speedup Coupons, 10k Gold
  • creator - 100 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons
  • gatling - 200 Diamonds, 20 Pal Coupons, 20 Skill Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons
  • lom1777 - 50 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 1k Gold
  • lom7777 - 50 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 1k Gold
  • lomvip - 50 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 5 Speedup Coupons
  • lom2024 - 50 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 1k Gold
  • topmush - 100 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons
  • thankyou - 300 Diamonds, 20 Pal Coupons, 20 Skill Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons
  • welcome - 200 Diamonds, 20 Pal Coupons, 20 Skill Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons

Expired codes

  • merge
  • warship
  • fire
  • x2y8zp
  • dream
  • 7asb4c
  • mumum
  • lovemush
  • dc200k
  • happy51
  • lobaac
  • happyeid
  • hlwjtg
  • 1xutpj

How to redeem the codes in Legend of Mushroom

Screenshot from Legend of Mushroom mobile game depicting various prizes after successfully redeeming a code

If you have never redeemed codes in Legend of Mushroom and you are unsure about the process, don't worry about it. All you have to do is follow these simple steps.

  •  Open your profile (top left corner)
  •  Tap on your profile icon
  •  Select the "Redeem Code" button
  •  Type in the code and then press "Exchange"

And that's all. If you did everything right and the code is valid, you should be able to claim your rewards!

Make sure to check back on this page often as we will update it whenever the developers issue new codes! 

Legend of Mushroom icon
Download now!
Legend of Mushroom
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.