Legend of Mushroom codes (July 2024)

You can find all the Legend of Mushroom codes for tons of coupons right here, so you can get all the best equipment needed to challenge your enemies.

The main mechanics in Legend of Mushroom are straightforward, but the devil's in the details. You need to constantly tap the lamp to get better gear, you need to summon for Pals and Skills all the time, and if you don't want to spend all the Diamonds for that, these codes will help you out.

Before you get into our Legend of Mushroom codes, make sure to check out our best builds in the game! Also, if you are a new player and you need some tips to spread your spores, here's a Legend of Mushroom guide!

Legend of Mushroom codes - working

summer - 200 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Seed, 2 High-Yield Fertilizer, 20 Speedup Coupons

- 200 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Seed, 2 High-Yield Fertilizer, 20 Speedup Coupons 8b3a7r - 100 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Seed, 2 High-Yield Fertilizer, 10 Speedup Coupons

- 100 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Seed, 2 High-Yield Fertilizer, 10 Speedup Coupons arabic - 100 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 20k Gold

- 100 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 20k Gold swim - 100 Diamonds, 30 Pal Coupons, 30 Skill Coupons, 20 Speedup Coupons

- 100 Diamonds, 30 Pal Coupons, 30 Skill Coupons, 20 Speedup Coupons ducky - 500 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Seed, 2 High-Yield Fertilizer, 10 Speedup Coupons

- 500 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Seed, 2 High-Yield Fertilizer, 10 Speedup Coupons flypepe - 100 Diamonds, 15 Pal Coupons, 15 Skill Coupons, 2 Advanced Seeds

- 100 Diamonds, 15 Pal Coupons, 15 Skill Coupons, 2 Advanced Seeds peperoom - 100 Diamonds, 20 Pal Coupons, 20 Skill Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons

- 100 Diamonds, 20 Pal Coupons, 20 Skill Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons bunny - 100 Diamonds, 2 Advanced Seeds, 10 Speedup Coupons, 10k Gold

- 100 Diamonds, 2 Advanced Seeds, 10 Speedup Coupons, 10k Gold creator - 100 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons

- 100 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons gatling - 200 Diamonds, 20 Pal Coupons, 20 Skill Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons

- 200 Diamonds, 20 Pal Coupons, 20 Skill Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons lom1777 - 50 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 1k Gold

- 50 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 1k Gold lom7777 - 50 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 1k Gold

- 50 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 1k Gold lomvip - 50 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 5 Speedup Coupons

- 50 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 5 Speedup Coupons lom2024 - 50 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 1k Gold

- 50 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Skill Coupons, 1k Gold topmush - 100 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons

- 100 Diamonds, 10 Pal Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons thankyou - 300 Diamonds, 20 Pal Coupons, 20 Skill Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons

- 300 Diamonds, 20 Pal Coupons, 20 Skill Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons welcome - 200 Diamonds, 20 Pal Coupons, 20 Skill Coupons, 10 Speedup Coupons

Expired codes

merge

warship

fire

x2y8zp

dream

7asb4c

mumum

lovemush

dc200k

happy51

lobaac

happyeid

hlwjtg

1xutpj

How to redeem the codes in Legend of Mushroom

If you have never redeemed codes in Legend of Mushroom and you are unsure about the process, don't worry about it. All you have to do is follow these simple steps.

Open your profile (top left corner)

Tap on your profile icon

Select the "Redeem Code" button

Type in the code and then press "Exchange"

And that's all. If you did everything right and the code is valid, you should be able to claim your rewards!

Make sure to check back on this page often as we will update it whenever the developers issue new codes!