- checked for codes

Street Fighter Duel is a JRPG which differs slightly from the fighting genre that we are all used to. Of course, there is still a lot of fighting, but you won't have to break your thumbs to win. As a bonus, there is another thing that will assist your fighters, and they are redeem codes. Street Fighter Duel codes are free to use, and they will get you thousands of in-game gems, which you can use to boost your fighters immensely.

Before jumping into the codes, you might find our Street Fighter Duel guide and tier list for Street Fighter Duel handy, especially if you're getting to grips with everything still. Remember to bookmark this post, as we update it regularly with new codes as and when they get released.

Active Street Fighter Duel codes

SFD2ndAnni - 2,222 Gems

2,222 Gems SFDXmasGift2024 - 10 SS Tickets

10 SS Tickets SFDTHANKS2024 - 1128 Gems

1128 Gems SFDXSF6 - 10 Arcade Coins

- 10 Arcade Coins FeiDragon - 200 Gems

- 200 Gems MBday24 - 200 Gems

- 200 Gems TMNTOneDay - Gems

- Gems D2TMNT - 200 Gems

- 200 Gems FavFlower - 200 gems

- 200 gems GenBday24 - 200 gems

- 200 gems ChunDay24 - 200 gems

- 200 gems 1stYRSFD - gems

- gems SFDAnni1 - gems

- gems SFDVday - 200 gems

- 200 gems SFDLuvsKen - 200 gems

- 200 gems VegaDay27 - 200 gems

- 200 gems HNYSFD23 - 400 gems

- 400 gems HolidaySFD23 - 200 gems

- 200 gems BDayGuile - 200 gems

- 200 gems DecapreDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems PoisonDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems NinjaBday6 - 200 gems

- 200 gems DanDay25 - 200 gems

- 200 gems YogaBday22 - 200 gems

- 200 gems Rolentoday - gems

- gems ANYC2023 - gems

- gems BdayHakan - gems

- gems 05AbelDay - gems

- gems SumoBday - 200 gems

- 200 gems DJday31 - 200 gems

- 200 gems FuerteDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems ElenaDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems YangDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems YunDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems HappyHalfAnni - 500 gems

- 500 gems GuyDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems EVO23LIVE - 500 gems

- 500 gems RufusDay - gems

- gems THawkDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems RyuDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems 4THOFJULY - 300 gems

- 300 gems SFDiscord20K - free gems

- free gems HimeSFD500 - 500 gems

- 500 gems STPatrick - 500 gems

- 500 gems MonHunSFD - 500 gems

- 500 gems Time2FRYYY - 300 gems

- 300 gems AnimeAwards2023 - 500 gems

- 500 gems SFDTweets - 300 gems

- 300 gems SFDiscord - 300 gems

- 300 gems SFDLaunch - 300 gems

SFDAnni1 - gems

- gems VegaDay27 - 200 gems

- 200 gems HNYSFD23 - 400 gems

- 400 gems HolidaySFD23 - 200 gems

- 200 gems BDayGuile - 200 gems

- 200 gems DecapreDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems PoisonDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems NinjaBday6 - 200 gems

- 200 gems DanDay25 - 200 gems

- 200 gems YogaBday22 - 200 gems

- 200 gems SumoBday - 200 gems

- 200 gems DJday31 - 200 gems

- 200 gems FuerteDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems ElenaDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems YangDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems YunDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems HappyHalfAnni - 500 gems

- 500 gems THawkDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems RyuDay - 200 gems

- 200 gems SFD88888

SFD77777

SFDMonHun

STPatrickSFD

IGNAwards2023

SFDTop1 - 800 gems

- 800 gems SFDiscord - 300 gems

Expired codes

SFD1987

SFD6667

BG74JLYP

DGW4S7AN

EGJ351MM

XMAS2021

How to redeem Street Fighter Duel codes?

Launch the game

Tap on your avatar profile icon located in the upper left corner of the screen

located in the upper left corner of the screen Press the exchange code button

Copy and paste any of the active codes from above into the text box and click on the confirm button

Enjoy your free gems

If you're new to the game, you might not be aware of the code redemption process, but don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use the latest Street Fighter Duel codes:

How to get more Street Fighter Duel codes?