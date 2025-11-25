Neverfall: Dungeon Trials offers more anime RPG action, out now on Android

Falling over

Neverfall: Dungeon Trials is a new anime RPG for Android

While not revolutionary, it boasts a vast roster to recruit

Meanwhile, idle progression and offline play offer some good quality-of-life features

The idle RPG genre has exploded over recent years. Letting people progress without having to check in constantly is (unsurprisingly) quite popular. But it also means you have to try and stand out to make a mark, so does the newly released Neverfall: Dungeon Trials for Android do that?

Now, let's be honest, I don't think we're looking for truly revolutionary gameplay here. Neverfall: Dungeon Trials is pretty open about what it is, and if nothing else, we've got some perfectly competent idle RPG action here. Although, given how the trailer and screenshots are, I'm sure that's not the main point of appeal.

Yes, when it comes to the vast roster of girls, there's clearly been a lot of attention paid. With over 100+ heroes to recruit from launch, all of whom have full English and Japanese voice-acting with animated illustrations, it's obvious where a lot of care has been taken.

Falling down

By that same token, there are plenty of other features that are pretty much standard now but nonetheless good to see. Full offline play and idle progression mean you won't need to worry about missing out on rewards because of a dropped connection, while the old 'player-friendly' gacha chestnut appears, with its own infinite ten-pull mechanic.

You'll also have plenty to pick from in terms of interacting with other players, as both co-op and competitive multiplayer are available. While Neverfall may not stand out as something revolutionary, if you're looking for a new idle RPG, you could do far worse.

