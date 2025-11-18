Ahead of the Game - Legend of Witches: Idle RPG is as idle as idle gets - but with witches

Is that a Succubus I see?

Idle your way through levels with effortless progression

No fancy intros and tutorials needed

Now in regional launch on Android

It's all about idling with your succubus in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you all about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

There's no shortage of idle RPGs out in the market today, which is not at all a bad thing - I, for one, am thrilled that there's a plethora of adventures I can embark on without the hardcore grind, because I'm getting lazier and lazier (er, busier and busier).

Legend of Witches doesn't exactly reinvent the wheel, but it doesn't have to - that satisfying loop of endless growth and easy progression is enough to make it worth a look, in my opinion. It actually wastes no time in thrusting you right into the action - you're fighting against the Demon King, after all, and overly long tutorials aren't going to help your cause.

And it works pretty well too, as I don't really feel like you need any kind of complicated intro just to ease you into the gameplay. You launch the RPG and your warrior immediately starts hacking and slashing through foes automatically on your main screen, with handy arrows pointing you to where you need to tap to progress.

Typical of the genre, you'll upgrade your gear, level up your skills, and forge items based on the loot you get from enemies downed, and each time you clear levels and defeat a boss, you get even more goodies.

Perhaps what gives it a little bit of extra oomph is its Succubus system, where you can pull from the summons pool and get extra support in battle. Each Succubus will have its own set of abilities and levels too, so it's worth praying to the RNG gods that you get a good pull each time.

They look like pets, by the way, in their non-human form, so it's a nice touch to have a plump little cutie floating around behind you as you fight endlessly on (and in portrait mode to boot).

So, how do you play Legend of Witches: Idle RPG?

If you happen to be based in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, or the Russian Federation, you can give this low-pressure adventure a go on Android today! It's definitely a chore when you're trying to catch up with dailies in other gachas, but when you've got something this idle, you can essentially let your phone do all the work for you - and I am all for it.